5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Dussehra-Inspired Surreal Pictures
From holding a bow and arrow like Lord Ram to adding Ravana to the background, users are creating unique images to share online.
Dussehra is just around the corner, and social media users have already started using Google Gemini to make images inspired by the festival. People are crafting diverse images for Dussehra using creative prompts and sharing them on platforms like Instagram.
You can try one yourself using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool. Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to try for creating Dussehra-inspired images.
Prompt 1
Create a detailed, Dussehra-inspired image of me set in a mythological context featuring Lord Ram. Position me at the centre, shirtless with well-defined abs, adorned in an orange dhoti secured with a waistband. In one hand, I am gripping a large, intricately designed bow, while in the other hand, I am drawing back a flaming arrow. Behind me is a massive burning effigy of Ravana, showcasing his fiery heads. The lighting should be intense and fiery. Ensure my face appears exactly as in the uploaded photo, with realistic skin texture and sharp details.
Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for Dussehra. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 2
Using this photo, create a vibrant Dussehra gathering featuring me and my friends dressed in colourful kurtas and lehengas, with a gentle, warm glow enhancing the luxury of our outfits and jewellery. The setting should include firecrackers and Ravana burning in the background, along with soft garden lighting. Keep the overall look realistic.
Prompt 3
Make a portrait of Dussehra festivities using the woman in this image at the centre. She is holding a diya. The backdrop should include Ravana burning in the background but should be out of focus, along with firecrackers bursting in the sky. Use warm lighting and soft tones but keep the picture realistic-looking.
Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts for Dussehra. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 4
Make a Dussehra-inspired festive photo with Ravana in the backdrop and a night scene with bright lights. Don’t include other people in the photo except for this person, showing Raavan right behind him but keep the overall look and feel realistic.
Prompt 5
Turn this picture into a Dussehra-inspired photo. Keep the person as it is but change the backdrop to Dussehra-style festivities, with Ravana in the background, people and children enjoying the festivities, and bright lights overall in the frame.