5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts To Create Dussehra-Inspired Surreal Pictures

Dussehra is just around the corner, and social media users have already started using Google Gemini to make images inspired by the festival. People are crafting diverse images for Dussehra using creative prompts and sharing them on platforms like Instagram.

From holding a bow and arrow like Lord Ram to adding Ravana to the background, users are creating unique images to share online.

You can try one yourself using Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool. Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to try for creating Dussehra-inspired images.

Prompt 1

Create a detailed, Dussehra-inspired image of me set in a mythological context featuring Lord Ram. Position me at the centre, shirtless with well-defined abs, adorned in an orange dhoti secured with a waistband. In one hand, I am gripping a large, intricately designed bow, while in the other hand, I am drawing back a flaming arrow. Behind me is a massive burning effigy of Ravana, showcasing his fiery heads. The lighting should be intense and fiery. Ensure my face appears exactly as in the uploaded photo, with realistic skin texture and sharp details.