5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Women To Create Stunning Diwali-Themed Pictures

Diwali — the festival of lights — is just around the corner. As you get ready to adorn your house and courtyard with diya and lanterns and host joyful parties and get-togethers with friends and family, it’s important you create the perfect Diwali moment.

It’s here that the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool can be of help. All you need is to upload your sari- or lehenga-clad picture and enter a prompt, and that ideal Diwali scene will be ready in seconds.

Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to try for creating stunning Diwali-inspired images for women in saris or lehengas.

Prompt 1

Use this group of women to create a Diwali-themed landscape image set in a garden. The women's faces should be the same and they are holding sparklers in their hands. The trees in the garden are lit up with colourful Diwali lights, and lanterns hang from the branches. On the ground, there are diyas and lanterns. Firecrackers light up the night sky in the distance.