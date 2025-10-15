5 Google Gemini AI Photo Editing Prompts For Women To Create Stunning Diwali-Themed Pictures
Your ideal Diwali picture to be shared on social can be ready in seconds.
Diwali — the festival of lights — is just around the corner. As you get ready to adorn your house and courtyard with diya and lanterns and host joyful parties and get-togethers with friends and family, it’s important you create the perfect Diwali moment.
It’s here that the Google Gemini Nano Banana AI photo editing tool can be of help. All you need is to upload your sari- or lehenga-clad picture and enter a prompt, and that ideal Diwali scene will be ready in seconds.
Below are five Google Gemini AI photo editing prompts to try for creating stunning Diwali-inspired images for women in saris or lehengas.
Prompt 1
Use this group of women to create a Diwali-themed landscape image set in a garden. The women's faces should be the same and they are holding sparklers in their hands. The trees in the garden are lit up with colourful Diwali lights, and lanterns hang from the branches. On the ground, there are diyas and lanterns. Firecrackers light up the night sky in the distance.
Prompt 2
Create a vintage Diwali scene with a woman dressed in a rich red lehenga adorned with golden embroidery, with her dupatta billowing, holding a diya with both hand, standing in a radiant courtyard featuring rangoli, lanterns, and diyas on the ground. Keep the overall look realistic.
You can create a vintage Diwali scene of a courtyard lit up with diyas. (Source: Google Gemini)
Prompt 3
Make an auspicious Diwali picture using the women in this image. She is holding a golden plate filled with lit-up diyas and standing in front of a big idol of Lord Ganesh adorned with a garland of marigold flowers, ready to perform Diwali Puja. In the faded-out background, show sparkling, colourful lights.
Prompt 4
Using the woman in this picture as it is, create a vibrant Diwali scene with the woman standing in a garden, garden-style lights and lanterns hanging from the trees, diyas kept on the ground, and colourful fireworks bursting in the night sky behind her.
A Diwali scene created using Google Gemini.
Prompt 5
Generate a cinematic Diwali scene featuring a woman dressed in a cream and red lehenga adorned with golden zari embroidery, with her jewelry sparkling as she holds a diya. She is standing in the middle of a beautifully decorated courtyard that has garlands of marigolds hanging in the background, along with festive lights all around, and rangoli decorated with diyas on the ground.