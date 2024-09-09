Two-Fifths Of Generative AI Solutions Will Be Multimodal By 2027: Gartner

Two-fifths, or 40%, of generative artificial intelligence solutions will be multimodal (text, image, audio and video) by 2027, up from 1% in 2023, according to research and consulting firm Gartner Inc. This shift from individual to multimodal models provides an enhanced human-AI interaction and potential for differentiated generative AI-enabled offerings.

According to Gartner experts, as the gen AI market evolves towards models natively trained on more than one modality, this helps capture relationships between different data streams. It also has the potential to scale the benefits of gen AI across all data types and applications, and allows AI to support humans in performing more tasks.

“Gen AI is in the trough of disillusionment with the beginning of industry consolidation. Real benefits will emerge once the hype subsides, with advances in capabilities likely to come at a rapid pace over the next few years,” said Arun Chandrasekaran, distinguished VP analyst at Gartner.

According to Gartner, along with open-source large language models, multimodal gen AI has high-impact potential on organisations within the next five years.