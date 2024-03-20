32% Organisations Deploy Generative AI In Enterprise Applications; GPT-4 Preferred LLM: Survey

Generative artificial intelligence technologies such as ChatGPT and Bard are increasingly being adopted by organisations. Around 32% of businesses have already deployed these technologies as an enterprise application or process, and 20% of organisations are experimenting with these technologies, according to a CIO survey by Recognize, a technology investment platform.

The survey showed that 16% of organisations have large projects underway, and 14% are in the prototyping stage for enterprise use, showing significant interest in exploring generative AI capabilities.

Below are some other key findings from the survey.