3 Unique Apple Devices In 3 Years? iPhone Fold, Bezel-Less iPhone 20, iPhone Flip Reportedly In The Works
Apple may unveil a new iPhone with a unique form factor annually from 2026 to 2028.
Apple is reportedly planning to launch three smartphones over the next three years, and these devices will be unique in their own right.
A report from an unnamed “trend and parts research company,” cited by tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) on a Naver blog (in Korean), suggests Apple will unveil a new iPhone with a unique form factor annually from 2026 to 2028. These include a foldable iPhone in 2026, a bezel-less iPhone in 2027, and a flip phone in 2028.
Apple iPhone Fold In 2026
In September 2026, Apple is expected to debut its first foldable device, possibly named the iPhone Fold, featuring a minimal-crease LTPO+ flexible OLED display that expands to roughly the size of an iPad Mini. The iPhone Fold will feature a book-style folding mechanism and expected to adopt a sleek titanium-aluminum frame, drawing inspiration from the iPhone Air.
The iPhone Fold is tipped to get the new A20 Pro chip, measure 4.5 mm in thickness in its unfolded state, with a 7.8-inch main display, 5.5-inch outer display, four camera sensors (two rear 48MP sensors, one front-facing camera when folded, and one front camera when unfolded), and Touch ID instead of Face ID.
Bezel-Less iPhone 20 In 2027
In 2027, the iPhone 20 series is expected to launch, with Apple omitting the iPhone 19 nomenclature altogether. The iPhone 20 is tipped to feature a bezel-less OLED display, potentially replacing the Dynamic Island with a hole-punch cutout or under-display selfie camera.
The iPhone 20 is expected to offer a more immersive experience to the user with its bezel-free and likely entirely glass display. According to the tipster, Apple will also address brightness uniformity issues with the iPhone 20.
iPhone Flip In 2028
In 2028, a clamshell-style foldable — dubbed the iPhone Flip — is anticipated from the Apple stable, as per the tipster. The iPhone Flip, on the lines of other flip phones, will have a small external display that could offer notifications, basic information, and even shortcuts to Apple Intelligence features.