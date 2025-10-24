3 Unique Apple Devices In 3 Years? iPhone Fold, Bezel-Less iPhone 20, iPhone Flip Reportedly In The Works

Apple is reportedly planning to launch three smartphones over the next three years, and these devices will be unique in their own right.

A report from an unnamed “trend and parts research company,” cited by tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) on a Naver blog (in Korean), suggests Apple will unveil a new iPhone with a unique form factor annually from 2026 to 2028. These include a foldable iPhone in 2026, a bezel-less iPhone in 2027, and a flip phone in 2028.