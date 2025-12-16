2026 Could Be ‘The Year Of RAM Shortage’ — Expect 4GB, Not 16GB In Phones
Base configurations for low-end phones could revert to 4GB RAM — a capacity phased out in recent years for better multitasking.
The ongoing worldwide shortage of DRAM (dynamic random-access memory) is increasingly affecting the smartphone industry, driven primarily by surging demand from AI data centres. Major memory manufacturers like Samsung, SK Hynix, and Micron are prioritising high-margin AI-focused products (such as high-bandwidth memory or HBM), leaving less capacity for consumer-grade DRAM used in phones.
This has led to sharp price increases — DRAM contract prices rose over 75% year-over-year in Q4 2025, with further hikes projected for Q1 2026, according to market research firm TrendForce. As a result, smartphone makers are facing tough choices: raise prices, downgrade specifications, or both to protect profit margins.
Expect Downgrades In RAM Configurations In 2026
The upgrade to 16GB RAM variants, common in current high-end flagships, may slow significantly or nearly halt in 2026. South Korean tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) claims 16GB options could largely disappear (except for rare exceptions), with many premium phones sticking to 12GB.
In the mid-range and entry-level smartphone categories, 12GB models might decrease by over 40%, while 8GB and 6GB become more prominent. In a more drastic shift, base configurations for low-end phones could revert to 4GB RAM — a capacity phased out in recent years for better multitasking.
TrendForce notes that mid-to-high-end devices will likely maintain “minimum standards” for DRAM, slowing overall upgrade cycles. Low-end handsets will be hit hardest, with 4GB base models potentially returning in 2026.
To offset reduced internal storage options, some manufacturers may reintroduce microSD card slots for expandable storage — a feature largely abandoned in premium phones.
Why AI Is the Main Driver Behind RAM Cuts
The AI boom has created an intense race among tech giants (e.g., OpenAI, Google, Microsoft, Meta) to build massive data centres, requiring enormous amounts of advanced memory. These enterprise customers pay premium prices, which have led memory suppliers to shift production away from consumer markets — primarily smartphones. Analysts predict the imbalance could persist through 2026 or longer, with limited new capacity coming online soon.
Overall, upcoming smartphones could feel like a step backward in some specs despite software optimisations. As manufacturers adapt to sustained cost pressures from the AI-driven memory crunch, 2026 could well be “The Year of The RAM Shortage.”