2026 Could Be ‘The Year Of RAM Shortage’ — Expect 4GB, Not 16GB In Phones

The upgrade to 16GB RAM variants, common in current high-end flagships, may slow significantly or nearly halt in 2026. South Korean tipster Lanzuk (@yeux1122) claims 16GB options could largely disappear (except for rare exceptions), with many premium phones sticking to 12GB.

In the mid-range and entry-level smartphone categories, 12GB models might decrease by over 40%, while 8GB and 6GB become more prominent. In a more drastic shift, base configurations for low-end phones could revert to 4GB RAM — a capacity phased out in recent years for better multitasking.

TrendForce notes that mid-to-high-end devices will likely maintain “minimum standards” for DRAM, slowing overall upgrade cycles. Low-end handsets will be hit hardest, with 4GB base models potentially returning in 2026.

To offset reduced internal storage options, some manufacturers may reintroduce microSD card slots for expandable storage — a feature largely abandoned in premium phones.