2026 AI Wave: Top-Tier ML Jobs May Fetch Up To Rs 80-LPA Salaries

For Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) engineers in India, 2026 is nothing short of a golden year as opportunities, along with paychecks, are expanding rapidly across different experience levels.

An analysis by Testleaf highlights that the AI job market in the country has grown by more than 40% year-on-year, with the demand for professionals soaring across various industries, ranging from testing and automation to finance and healthcare.

The report states that the country will host more than a million AI and ML roles by 2026, while the average annual salary growth is expected at 15-20%. "The rise of GenAI and enterprise-level automation is pushing demand for engineers who understand both AI systems and real-world product integration," the report said.