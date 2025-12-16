Recap 2025: The Year Artificial Intelligence Finally Learnt To Think

If 2023 was the year of chatbots, 2025 will go down in history as the year for 'digital colleagues' - your friendly (or not so friendly) AI helper who can do much more than just write bad poetry.

Indeed, we have crossed a definitive moment in AI evolution - moving away from simply AI-generated content through text or image to becoming a tool with much enhanced thinking capabilities.

In 2025, models broke the thinking barrier, and from being a tool for doing mundane tasks, it became an avenue for creativity, research and productivity.

As models broke the "reasoning barrier" and began executing complex workflows with diminishing oversight, the industry was forced to reimagine everything from software interfaces to cybersecurity architectures.