10 Smartphone Offers During Amazon, Flipkart Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 15, iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, More

Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Black Friday Sales, with massive price cuts and lucrative offers on popular smartphones. If you’re looking to upgrade, Amazon is offering up to 45% off on devices ranging from the latest OnePlus 15 to Apple iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Flipkart too, as part of the Black Friday Sale, has brought the prices down on smartphones such as iPhone 16, Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S24, and more. Along with straight-up discounts, there are bank and exchange offers to be availed as well.

Here’s a curated list of 10 smartphones that are currently on attractive discounts as part of Amazon and Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale.