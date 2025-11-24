10 Smartphone Offers During Amazon, Flipkart Black Friday Sale: OnePlus 15, iPhone 16, Galaxy S24, More
Along with straight-up discounts, there are bank and exchange offers to be availed as well.
Amazon and Flipkart have launched their Black Friday Sales, with massive price cuts and lucrative offers on popular smartphones. If you’re looking to upgrade, Amazon is offering up to 45% off on devices ranging from the latest OnePlus 15 to Apple iPhone 16 to Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Flipkart too, as part of the Black Friday Sale, has brought the prices down on smartphones such as iPhone 16, Google Pixel 10, Galaxy S24, and more. Along with straight-up discounts, there are bank and exchange offers to be availed as well.
Here’s a curated list of 10 smartphones that are currently on attractive discounts as part of Amazon and Flipkart’s Black Friday Sale.
1. OnePlus 15
The OnePlus 15 can bought via Amazon for Rs 72,999, 5% less than its recent launch price of Rs 76,999.
2. Apple iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 is listed on Flipkart for Rs 69,900, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. Amazon has dropped the price even further, offering a 16% straight discount to push it down to Rs 66,900.
3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
On Amazon, the Galaxy S24 Ultra can be bought for as low as Rs 84,999, which is a massive drop from its original price of Rs 1,34,999.
4. Google Pixel 10
Flipkart is currently offering various bank and exchange offers on the Pixel 10, which bring its price down from Rs 79,999 to Rs 67,999.
5. Samsung Galaxy S24
The Galaxy S24’s price is down 45% on Flipkart. The phone’s current Rs 40,999 price is a steal when compared to its original tag of Rs 74,999.
6. Apple iPhone 15
Amazon has listed the iPhone 15 for Rs 51,990, offering 13% off on the original price.
7. Vivo T4 Ultra
The Vivo T4 Ultra can be purchased for Rs 35,999 via Flipkart, after a 12% discount on its original price of Rs 40,999.
8. Samsung Galaxy S24 FE
Flipkart has cut the price of the Galaxy S24 FE by a massive 46%, bringing it down to Rs 31,999 (from Rs 59,999).
9. Apple iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is listed for just Rs 44,499 on Flipkart, much lower than its original price of Rs 54,999.
10. OnePlus Nord 5
OnePlus Nord 5’s price on Amazon has received a straight cut of 9%, and it is now available for Rs 31,998.