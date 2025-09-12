WWE's 'Huge Announcement' Soon: Check Date, Time, What To Expect, Live Streaming And How To Watch In India
The World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to make a "huge announcement" on Sept. 13 at 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time (IST). Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque posted on X, "We'll be making a huge announcement on WWE's YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00 p.m. ET/12:00 p.m. PT. I told you we'd change the game. And we're just getting started."
We'll be making a huge announcement on @WWE's YouTube channel. Friday at 3:00pm ET/12:00pm PT.— Triple H (@TripleH) September 11, 2025
I told you weâd change the game. And weâre just getting started.
The WWE’s official X handle shared the livestreaming link of the announcement and said, "You won’t want to miss this."
You won't want to miss this.— WWE (@WWE) September 11, 2025
â¡ï¸ https://t.co/P1GpGNxREO https://t.co/0Ujd5eo6Lh
Further, the description on the YouTube link says that the announcement will feature stars such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and Charlotte Flair.
It’s speculated that the upcoming details may pertain to Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania 43 in 2027. The announcement is expected to confirm this.
According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania 43 could feature some of the sport’s most high-profile names and financial considerations will not stand in the way of persuading even retired legends to make a return for a final appearance.
Meltzer further noted that the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, intervened, leading to the event being brought forward by a full year.
"The final boss is Turki, because he's the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal," Meltzer said, as per a Sports Illustrated report.
As per Wrestling News Co, Al-Sheikh recently made a video on Snapchat and said, "WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027."
Multiple reports suggest that a press release was brought out in Arabic, which confirmed this development, but later it was withdrawn.
WWE's 'Huge Announcement’: Date And Time
The announcement is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. IST on Sept. 13.
WWE's 'Huge Announcement’: What To Expect
The announcement is expected to reportedly confirm that WrestleMania 43 will be held in Saudi Arabia in 2027.
WWE's 'Huge Announcement’: Live Streaming
Viewers in India can watch the live streaming of the announcement on YouTube.
Triple H's post has gone viral on the social media platform X with over 10,000 likes and nearly 2 million impressions. Some of the users expressed their disappointment over WWE reportedly moving Wrestlemania to Saudi Arabia while many showed their excitement. Take a look at how some of the WWE fans reacted:
