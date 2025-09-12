WWE's 'Huge Announcement' Soon: Check Date, Time, What To Expect, Live Streaming And How To Watch In India

Further, the description on the YouTube link says that the announcement will feature stars such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Seth Rollins, Logan Paul and Charlotte Flair.

It’s speculated that the upcoming details may pertain to Saudi Arabia hosting WrestleMania 43 in 2027. The announcement is expected to confirm this.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, WrestleMania 43 could feature some of the sport’s most high-profile names and financial considerations will not stand in the way of persuading even retired legends to make a return for a final appearance.

Meltzer further noted that the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, Turki Al-Sheikh, intervened, leading to the event being brought forward by a full year.

"The final boss is Turki, because he's the guy with all the money in the world at his disposal," Meltzer said, as per a Sports Illustrated report.

As per Wrestling News Co, Al-Sheikh recently made a video on Snapchat and said, "WrestleMania has been announced, for the first time outside of America, WrestleMania in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia 2027."

Multiple reports suggest that a press release was brought out in Arabic, which confirmed this development, but later it was withdrawn.