WWE Raw Results, January 5: CM Punk Defeats Bron Breakker; Check Highlights Of Stranger Things-Themed Episode

WWE Raw Highlights, January 6: Punk strived to defend his World Heavyweight Championship crown against Breakker in an action-packed encounter.

06 Jan 2026, 10:33 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
WWE Raw Results
Punk defended his title against Breakker. (Photo source: X/@ThisIsNasty)
The first WWE Raw episode of the year 2026 came live for Indian and global audiences from Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 5. The event featured multiple exciting battles, including superstar CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship clash with Bron Breakker.

Becky Lynch fought for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. We also witnessed a Women's Tag Team Championship encounter between the pair of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors. Here is how the results panned out. 

CM Punk Overcomes Bron Breakker 

Punk strived to defend his World Heavyweight Championship crown against Breakker in an action-packed encounter. Punk tried to control the game early with his aggression before Breakker retaliated and forced his way back in the contest. As fortunes shifted back and forth, Punk received a frankensteiner from the top rope after lending his trademark elbow drop on Breakker. Breakker then delivered multiple heavy moves, while a distraction by Paul Heyman further threatened to tilt the scales against Punk. But in a terrific fightback, Punk recovered and caught Breakker with a knee to the face and then delivered a decisive GTS for a victory to retain his belt.

Maxxine Dupri Faces Becky Lynch 

Dupri faced Lynch to try and defend her Women's Intercontinental Championship crown. Recognising that the stakes were high, Lynch played attackingly from the word go. Dupri, though, showed glimpses of why she holds the prized silverware by unleashing a fisherman's suplex and then catching Lynch in an ankle lock. Lynch cameback hard with a superplex and soon broke away from another ankle lock by Dupri to seal her surprise win in the end.

Rhea Ripley-Iyo Sky Take On Kabuki Warriors

Ripley and SKY challenged the Kabuki Warriors - Asuka and Kairi Sane - for the tag team title in another captivating fixture. The Warriors, who were considered favourites to retain their title, flexed their powerful muscle at the start. The Ripley-Sky duo then bounced back superbly as Ripley attacked Sane with a razor edge while Sky delivered a missile dropkick on her. Retaining the momentum from there, Ripley hammered Asuka with a riptide before Sky came up with an over the moonsault for an impressive triumph. 

Lyra Valkyria Against Liv Morgan

In an exciting women's singles match, Morgan made a return after several months to face Valkyria with Roxanne Perez and Bayley standing ringside for their allies. Morgan made the initial moves, attacking Valkyria and also halting her mini comeback with a powerful codebreaker. She also smartly maximised a distraction caused by Bayley and caught Valkyria with an oblivion to secure her victory. 

