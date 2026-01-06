WWE Raw Results, January 5: CM Punk Defeats Bron Breakker; Check Highlights Of Stranger Things-Themed Episode

The first WWE Raw episode of the year 2026 came live for Indian and global audiences from Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 5. The event featured multiple exciting battles, including superstar CM Punk's World Heavyweight Championship clash with Bron Breakker.

Becky Lynch fought for the Women's Intercontinental Championship against Maxxine Dupri. We also witnessed a Women's Tag Team Championship encounter between the pair of Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky and the Kabuki Warriors. Here is how the results panned out.