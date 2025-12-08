WTC Points Table 2025-27: Check Updated World Test Championship Standings After AUS vs ENG 2nd Test

A dominant victory in the Brisbane Test has not just given Australia a 2-0 series lead in the Ashes but also consolidated their top spot in the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 points table. The pink-ball Day-Night Test played at the Gabba had a major influence on the WTC standings.

As the Kangaroos came out triumphant by eight wickets, they retained their winning streak in the new cycle. England, on the other hand, received another major dent to their hopes of making it to their first-ever Test championship final. The three lions are now languishing at seventh in the points table with just two wins, four losses and only 30.95% of their contested points attained.

Ben Stokes' England side had earlier suffered defeats at Edgbaston and The Oval at the hands of India in a 2-2 series draw during their home summer. They also lost the opening Test of the ongoing Ashes in Perth. Familiar issues with the bat resurfaced for the Bazball brigade in Brisbane as they fell for scores of 334 and 241, either side of Australia's imposing 511 and 69/2.

For Australia, it has been a resurgent trail after losing the 2025 WTC final to South Africa. They hammered the ninth-placed West Indies 3-0 in the Frank Worrell Trophy and now stand on the brink of retaining the prestigious urn and continuing their home dominance versus England.

Elsewhere, defending champions South Africa's historic 2-0 series whitewash in India consolidated their second spot with 3 wins, one loss, and 75% of the points won. Asian trio of Sri Lanka (66.67), Pakistan (50.00) and India (48.15) hold the third, fourth and fifth spots, respectively. India's in-transition side made an encouraging start to the 2025-27 cycle in England and also defeated West Indies confidently, but they fell flat against the Proteas.

New Zealand (33.33), standing sixth, opened their campaign with a draw against the West Indies last week. Bangladesh maintain the eighth spot with 16.67 points.

The top two sides in terms of the percentage of contested points won at the end of the league stage will qualify for the World Test Championship final in June 2027.