WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Time, How To Watch Live Streaming?
The WWE SummerSlam 2025 is set to enthral Indian audiences with multiple exciting matchups, featuring some of the best wrestlers from Raw and SmackDown divisions.
The 38th edition of the WWE SummerSlam will be held in the US on Saturday and Sunday. The event at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be a two-day premium live event for the first time.
The blockbuster event, featuring top stars from the Raw and SmackDown divisions, will be headlined by the WWE Undisputed Championship battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.
In what is anticipated to be a colossal Street Fight, Cena will enter the ring to defend his title against Rhodes. The legendary wrestler had snatched the title from Rhodes in controversial fashion at WrestleMania. He later retained it against Randy Orton at Backlash and CM Punk at Night of Champions.
The marquee live event also features a World Heavyweight Championship bout between CM Punk and Gunther, a tag team face-off where Randy Orton pairs up with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, as well as an AJ Styles versus Dominik Mysterio Intercontinental Championship match. Roman Reigns' WWE return will also peak with a SummerSlam showdown in partnership with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
In the women's leg, Tiffany Stratton will be at loggerheads with Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship match. A triple-threat Women's World Championship will be held among Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, apart from a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship clash featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.
Full Match Card
Night 1
Main Event: CM Punk vs Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.
Tiffany Stratton vs Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship.
Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul.
Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.
Sami Zayn vs Karrion Kross.
Night 2
Main Event: John Cena vs Cody Rhodes in a street fight for the WWE Undisputed Championship.
Naomi vs Rhea Ripley vs Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.
AJ Styles vs Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.
Steel Cage Match: Solo Sikoa vs Jacob Fatu in a for the United States Championship.
Becky Lynch vs Lyra Valkyria in a no disqualification match for the Women's Intercontinental Championship.
Six-Pack TLC Match: Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy (The Wyatt Sicks) vs Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins (Street Profits) vs Nathan Frazer and Axiom (Fraxiom) vs Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa (DIY) vs Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley (Motor City Machine Guns) for the WWE Tag Team title.
Time
Night 1 and Night 2 of the event will start at 3:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday and Monday respectively.
Where To Watch Live Streaming In India?
SummerSlam will be available for live streaming in India on the Netflix app and website, which will air the premium event.