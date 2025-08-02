WWE SummerSlam 2025: Match Card, Time, How To Watch Live Streaming?

The 38th edition of the WWE SummerSlam will be held in the US on Saturday and Sunday. The event at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, will be a two-day premium live event for the first time.

The blockbuster event, featuring top stars from the Raw and SmackDown divisions, will be headlined by the WWE Undisputed Championship battle between John Cena and Cody Rhodes.

In what is anticipated to be a colossal Street Fight, Cena will enter the ring to defend his title against Rhodes. The legendary wrestler had snatched the title from Rhodes in controversial fashion at WrestleMania. He later retained it against Randy Orton at Backlash and CM Punk at Night of Champions.

The marquee live event also features a World Heavyweight Championship bout between CM Punk and Gunther, a tag team face-off where Randy Orton pairs up with Jelly Roll against Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul, as well as an AJ Styles versus Dominik Mysterio Intercontinental Championship match. Roman Reigns' WWE return will also peak with a SummerSlam showdown in partnership with Jey Uso against Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

In the women's leg, Tiffany Stratton will be at loggerheads with Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship match. A triple-threat Women's World Championship will be held among Naomi, Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky, apart from a WWE Women's Tag Team Championship clash featuring Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss.