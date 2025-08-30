WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming: Time, Match Card And How To Watch In India?

Business NewsSportsWWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming: Time, Match Card And How To Watch In India?
30 Aug 2025, 11:16 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will witness a Fatal 4-way match between Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight (Photo: X/@WWE)</p></div>
The WWE World Heavyweight Championship will witness a Fatal 4-way match between Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight (Photo: X/@WWE)
The upcoming WWE Premium Live Event (PLE), Clash in Paris, is set to take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in France. The event promises high-octane action, bringing together some of the biggest names in the company as they compete for glory. 

The action is set to unfold at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre on Aug. 31, marking a major milestone for WWE in Europe. It will be the 2nd-ever PLE in France and the first in the Paris metropolitan region.

John Cena, often celebrated as one of WWE’s all-time greats, is scheduled for a major clash against Logan Paul, popularly known as “The Maverick”. Fans can expect plenty of drama, intensity and entertainment when the two square off in Paris.

For fans, the Paris show will carry extra sentimental value, as it marks the only occasion in which John Cena will compete inside a WWE ring in France, making it both a debut and a farewell moment for the legendary superstar in the country.

Four more contests have been lined up for the pay-per-view. The World Heavyweight Championship will be on the line as Seth Rollins puts his title at stake in a Fatal 4-way clash against Jey Uso, CM Punk and LA Knight. 

Also featuring on the card is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Bronson Reed, while Sheamus is set to face Rusev in a “good ol' fashioned donnybrook” match. 

The Women’s Intercontinental Title is set to be defended, with WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stepping back into the ring to take on Becky Lynch in what promises to be a compelling contest.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Date And Time

The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 is scheduled for Aug. 31 at 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST).

WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Venue

The WWE Clash in Paris 2025 will take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre, France.

Fans can catch the action live on the Netflix app and website via subscription. There will be no live broadcast of the WWE Clash in Paris 2025 in India.

WWE Clash in Paris 2025: Match Card

  • John Cena vs Logan Paul

  • World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs CM Punk vs Jey Uso vs LA Knight

  • Roman Reigns vs Bronson Reed

  • Sheamus vs Rusev (Good Ol' Fashioned Donnybrook Match)

  • Women's Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs Nikki Bella

