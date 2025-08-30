WWE Clash In Paris 2025 Live Streaming: Time, Match Card And How To Watch In India?

The upcoming WWE Premium Live Event (PLE), Clash in Paris, is set to take place at the Paris La Défense Arena in France. The event promises high-octane action, bringing together some of the biggest names in the company as they compete for glory.

The action is set to unfold at the Paris La Défense Arena in Nanterre on Aug. 31, marking a major milestone for WWE in Europe. It will be the 2nd-ever PLE in France and the first in the Paris metropolitan region.

John Cena, often celebrated as one of WWE’s all-time greats, is scheduled for a major clash against Logan Paul, popularly known as “The Maverick”. Fans can expect plenty of drama, intensity and entertainment when the two square off in Paris.