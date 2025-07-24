Wrestling Icon Hulk Hogan Dies Aged 71

Hulk Hogan, a top name in the realm of professional wrestling, passed away on Thursday. He was aged 71.

According to reports, the cause of death was "cardiac arrest". However, an official confirmation was not issued by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

Hogan, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, was a Hall of Famer in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and also seen as a legend of the now-shut World Championship Wrestling (WCW).

Hogan passed away at his home in Florida, as per local media reports. The demise comes a month after TMZ Sports had reported that his condition was critical.

WWE, in a statement, confirmed the demise of Hogan. "WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away," it said.

"One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans," the company further added.

Hogan is survived by his wife Sky Daily and children Brooke Hogan and Nick Hogan.

Hogan was seen as the key driver behind the WWE's popularity in the 1980s. He moved to the rival brand, WCW, in the mid-1990s and triggered the 'Monday Night Wars' with WWE. At the time, the WCW's flagship show Nitro was lined up head-to-head against WWE's 'Monday Night Raw'.

Nitro defeated Raw for more than two years between 1996 and 1998 in the television ratings, and much of the credit for this was given to the popularity of 'NWO', the on-screen faction formed by Hogan along with wrestlers Kevin Nash and Scot Hall.

Hogan returned to WWE in 2002, a year after WCW went bankrupt. He stayed on and off with the company for the next few years, before moving to smaller rival Total Nonstop Action (TNW) Wrestling in 2010. His stint with TNA ended in 2013, and he returned again to WWE in 2014.

"I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! (sic)," retired pro-wrestler Ric Flair posted on X.