John Cena's Final Match Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?

WWE legend John Cena is gearing up to bid farewell to his illustrious career at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event.

One of the finest wrestlers in WWE history, Cena had started his farewell tour at the beginning of the year. After an emotional and captivating journey so far in 2025, the 48-year-old will be winding up his storied career with a final face-off with the mighty Gunther.

Cena's farewell tour previously featured clashes with WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, R-Truth and Dominik Mysterio. He flexed his muscles across many Raw and SmackDown episodes, as well as WWE's iconic PPV events. The latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be his last outing inside the ring, drawing curtains on a glorious career that lasted 23 years.

Last but not least, Bayley will battle out for supremacy against NXT's Sol Ruca.