John Cena's Final Match Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WWE Saturday Night's Main Event?
WWE legend John Cena is gearing up to bid farewell to his illustrious career at this week's Saturday Night's Main Event.
One of the finest wrestlers in WWE history, Cena had started his farewell tour at the beginning of the year. After an emotional and captivating journey so far in 2025, the 48-year-old will be winding up his storied career with a final face-off with the mighty Gunther.
Cena's farewell tour previously featured clashes with WWE stars like Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, Sami Zayn, Logan Paul, R-Truth and Dominik Mysterio. He flexed his muscles across many Raw and SmackDown episodes, as well as WWE's iconic PPV events. The latest edition of Saturday Night's Main Event will be his last outing inside the ring, drawing curtains on a glorious career that lasted 23 years.
Last but not least, Bayley will battle out for supremacy against NXT's Sol Ruca.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event: Full Match Card
John Cena vs Gunther
Gunther, who is the former World Heavyweight Champion and the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion of all time, earned the chance to take on Cena after winning the Last Time Is Now Tournament.
The Ring General defeated NXT's Je'Von Evans, Carmelo Hayes, Solo Sikoa and then LA Knight in the semi-final.
Cody Rhodes vs Oba Femi
Apart from the much-anticipated Cena versus Gunther clash, Saturday Night's Main Event will also witness a face-off between the Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and NXT Champion Oba Femi.
Femi recaptured the NXT Championship from Ricky Saints at NXT Deadline, setting the stage for his first bout on the main roster.
World Tag Team Championship
AJ Styles and Dragon Lee will join hands against Je'Von Evans and TNA X Division Champion Leon Slater for the World Tag Team Championship.
Bayley vs Sol Ruca
A former NXT legend, Bayley was looking forward to competing against anyone from NXT at SNME, and it was Ruca who stepped up on SmackDown's Dec. 5 edition.
Ruca, a former NXT Women's North American Champion and NXT Women's Speed Champion, has one of the greatest moves in all of WWE, the Sol Snatcher.
WWE SNME: Date, Start Time
The WWE event is scheduled to start at 6:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday.
How To Watch Live Telecast?
John Cena's farewell WWE clash against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports 1, 3 and 4 television channels.
The repeat telecast will be at 8 p.m. IST.
How To Watch Live Streaming?
WWE fans in India can watch the live streaming of the event on the Sony Liv app and website.