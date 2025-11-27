WPL Auction 2026: Here's How MI, RCB, DC, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz Teams Look Post Auction
Deepti Sharma bagged the highest bid with a whopping Rs 3.2 crores as she stayed at UP Warriorz. They used the Right to Match (RTM) card for the India all-rounder.
The highly-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction threw up a lot of surprises and headline-catching news. From players going for big bucks to big names being unsold, the mega auction had everything one could ask for.
New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was last season's join highest wicket taker, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. Kiwi Sophie Devine went to the Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crores.
Australia's Meg Lanning was also bought by the Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crores. South African opener Laura Wolvaardt went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crores while the Giants purchased India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh.
Australian captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was the first name to go under the hammer and shockingly went unsold. Her base price was Rs 50 lakhs.
Here is the list of how all the teams stack up post the WPL 2026 mega auction:
Mumbai Indians
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kamalini, Saika Ishaque, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Triveni Vasistha, Rahila Firdous, Nalla Reddy, Milly Illingworth, Poonam Khemnar.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Grace Harris, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Dayalan Hemalatha, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Kumar Prathyoosha.
UP Warriorz
Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Pratika Rawal, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Shipra Giri, Simran Shaikh, Gongadi Trisha, Suman L Meena, Tara Norris.
Gujarat Giants
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Kim Garth, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Ayushi Soni, Happy Kumari, Shivani Singh.
Delhi Capitals
Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Annabel Sutherland, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Shree Charani, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Nandani Sharma, Deeya Yadav, Lucy Hamilton, Madiwala Mamatha.