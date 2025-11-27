WPL Auction 2026: Here's How MI, RCB, DC, Gujarat Giants, UP Warriorz Teams Look Post Auction

The highly-anticipated Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction threw up a lot of surprises and headline-catching news. From players going for big bucks to big names being unsold, the mega auction had everything one could ask for.

Deepti Sharma bagged the highest bid with a whopping Rs 3.2 crores as she stayed at UP Warriorz. They used the Right to Match (RTM) card for the India all-rounder.

New Zealand all-rounder Amelia Kerr, who was last season's join highest wicket taker, was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 3 crore. Kiwi Sophie Devine went to the Gujarat Giants for Rs 2 crores.

Australia's Meg Lanning was also bought by the Warriorz for Rs 1.9 crores. South African opener Laura Wolvaardt went to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crores while the Giants purchased India pacer Renuka Singh for Rs 60 lakh.

Australian captain and star wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy was the first name to go under the hammer and shockingly went unsold. Her base price was Rs 50 lakhs.