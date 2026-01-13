WPL 2026 Points Table: RCB, Gujarat Giants Undefeated So Far, Check Latest Standings

WPL 2026 Points Table: The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League began on Jan. 9 with a thrilling encounter between defending champions Mumbai Indians and former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru. In a fixture that went down to the wire, RCB snatched a victory on the very last ball in Navi Mumbai. The match lived up to the expectations and set the stage alive for the WPL 2026.

Apart from the RCB-MI clash, the tournament has witnessed multiple other exciting battles. The Gujarat Giants have emerged as the new title contenders. The Giants, who rejuvenated their squad at the pre-season auction, have defeated both UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals in closely fought games. They won by margins of 10 and 4 runs despite posting scores above 200 on both occasions, which shows that the level of competition has only gotten tougher this year.

The Giants held the top spot in the five-team points table until Monday, Jan. 12, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru displaced them following their second victory of the tournament against the Warriorz. Titleholders Mumbai are placed third after bouncing back superbly from their defeat to RCB with a comprehensive 50-run win against the Capitals.

The Warriorz and the Capitals remain winless after two games each. The Warriorz faced another painstaking defeat in the competition versus RCB, losing by 9 wickets in Navi Mumbai. The Capitals, on the other hand, would be rueing their final-over defeat to the Giants after almost chasing down the target of 210.

All five teams have plenty to play for in their next league game of the tournament. The Gujarat Giants face off against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Jan. 13. The Giants will be eyeing a return to the top of the standings, while the Mumbai Indians aim for a second consecutive victory to maintain a distance from the bottom two sides. The Warriorz and the Capitals collide to end their losing streak on Wednesday, Jan. 14. RCB next play on Friday, Jan. 16, versus the Giants.