WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Tickets, Where To Watch And More
WPL 2026 is set to take place from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5 in Navi Mumbai and Vadodara.
The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off in Navi Mumbai with an exciting opening ceremony combining cricket and entertainment. Scheduled from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5, the matches will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.
Till Jan. 17, all WPL 2026 matches will be held in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will move to Vadodara from Jan. 19.
The WPL 2026 will follow its traditional double round-robin format. All five franchises—Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz—will face each other twice during the league stage.
The team topping the points table will secure a direct spot in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in the Eliminator.
Mumbai Indians (MI) enter this year’s WPL as the defending champions, having won two of the three editions so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed the title in 2024. Delhi Capitals have finished as runners-up in all three editions to date.
This year’s tournament will get underway with a clash between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Jan. 9.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date
The opening ceremony of the WPL 2026 will be held at DY Patil Stadium on Jan. 9.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time
The WPL 2026 opening ceremony, along with pre-match entertainment, will begin at 6.45 p.m. IST.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Performers List
Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh, actress Jacqueline Fernandez and Harnaaz Sandhu will perform at the opening ceremony of the Women’s Premier League 2026.
This stage celebrates more than sport, it celebrates women â¨— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) January 7, 2026
The #TATAWPL Opening Day comes alive with a Pre-Match performance by Jacqueline Fernandez that honours confidence, courage, and the unstoppable rise of women in sport. #KhelEmotionKa | #MIvRCB | @Asli_Jacqueline pic.twitter.com/Jrk7Ph9REs
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Tickets
If you plan to buy tickets for the Women’s Premier League 2026 matches, you can do so through the District website or app, which is operated by Zomato parent, Eternal.
WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Where To Watch
The WPL 2026 opening ceremony and matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also watch the live streaming of the tournament on the Jio Hotstar app and website.