WPL 2026 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Performers, Tickets, Where To Watch And More

The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 kicks off in Navi Mumbai with an exciting opening ceremony combining cricket and entertainment. Scheduled from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5, the matches will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Till Jan. 17, all WPL 2026 matches will be held in Navi Mumbai. The tournament will move to Vadodara from Jan. 19.

The WPL 2026 will follow its traditional double round-robin format. All five franchises—Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz—will face each other twice during the league stage.

The team topping the points table will secure a direct spot in the final, while the second and third-placed teams will clash in the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians (MI) enter this year’s WPL as the defending champions, having won two of the three editions so far. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) claimed the title in 2024. Delhi Capitals have finished as runners-up in all three editions to date.

This year’s tournament will get underway with a clash between the Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Jan. 9.