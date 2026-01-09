Clash Of Champions! MI Vs RCB — Harmanpreet Kaur & Smriti Mandhana To Light Up WPL Opener Tonight

Two-time winners and defending champions of the Women’s Premier League, Mumbai Indians, will kick off the 2026 edition of the WPL with a clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday night.

These are the only two teams that know what winning the WPL feels like. They also feature the biggest names in Indian women’s cricket: Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana.

Both stars are familiar with tonight’s venue—it’s where they experienced the greatest moment of their careers when India won the ODI World Cup.

Now, in more colourful outfits, Harmanpreet and Smriti will look to fine-tune their T20 skills ahead of the tournament in England later this year.

2025 was a memorable year for Harmanpreet, as she lifted both the WPL and ODI World Cup trophies. Mumbai Indians made minimal changes to their winning combination before last year’s auction. Their squad boasts some of the best players in the world. Alongside Harmanpreet, they have two more international captains: Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) and Hayley Matthews (West Indies).

The presence of Amelia Kerr and Shabnam Ismail strengthens the bowling attack, while Hayley, Nat, and Harman form the backbone of MI’s batting. Keep an eye on G Kamalini, the 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter—she could be Mumbai’s X-factor this season.