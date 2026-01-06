⁠WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule, Squad, Captain, Players To Watch And More

The 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 9. The matches are scheduled to be played at two venues: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will enter the fourth season as the defending champions. They have won two of the three WPL editions so far.

At the auction held in November 2025, the Mumbai Indians made the fewest changes to their squad among the five teams, choosing to retain their core group while making selective additions. The franchise spent more than half of its purse to buy back Amelia Kerr and also brought in Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Sajana Sajeevan and Sanskriti Gupta.

Fresh signings included Australian fast bowlers Nicola Carey and Milly Illingworth, along with domestic all-rounders Triveni Vasistha, Kranthi Reddy and Poonam Khemnar, and batter Rahila Firdous. One notable move was the release of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, a standout performer at the recent World Cup.