WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule, Squad, Captain, Players To Watch And More
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians enter the fourth season as the defending champions and will open their campaign against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The 2026 season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin on Friday, Jan. 9. The matches are scheduled to be played at two venues: DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara.
Mumbai Indians (MI) will enter the fourth season as the defending champions. They have won two of the three WPL editions so far.
At the auction held in November 2025, the Mumbai Indians made the fewest changes to their squad among the five teams, choosing to retain their core group while making selective additions. The franchise spent more than half of its purse to buy back Amelia Kerr and also brought in Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Sajana Sajeevan and Sanskriti Gupta.
Fresh signings included Australian fast bowlers Nicola Carey and Milly Illingworth, along with domestic all-rounders Triveni Vasistha, Kranthi Reddy and Poonam Khemnar, and batter Rahila Firdous. One notable move was the release of South African all-rounder Nadine de Klerk, a standout performer at the recent World Cup.
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Full Schedule
January 9 (Friday): Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
January 10 (Saturday): Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
January 13 (Tuesday): Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
January 15 (Thursday): Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
January 17 (Saturday): UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians, Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
January 20 (Tuesday): Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, BCA Stadium, Vadodara
January 26 (Monday): Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Mumbai Indians, BCA Stadium, Vadodara
January 30 (Friday): Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, BCA Stadium, Vadodara
All matches start from 7.30 p.m. IST.
Mumbai Indians Squad WPL 2026
Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Kamalini G, Amelia Kerr, Shabnim Ismail, Sanskriti Gupta, Sajana Sajeevan, Rahila Firdous, Nicola Carey, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Captain
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead Mumbai Indians in WPL 2026.
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Coach
Lisa Keightley takes over as head coach of Mumbai Indians from Charlotte Edwards, who is now in charge of the England women’s team. Keightley brings with her a wealth of coaching experience, having previously coached the England women’s side as well. Mumbai Indians have also recently added former Australia leg-spinner Kristen Beams to their coaching staff.
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Players To Watch
Mumbai Indians have a strong pool of match-winning all-rounders, making several players worth watching this season. Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amanjot Kaur and Nicola Carey form the core of a well-balanced squad, complemented by emerging domestic all-rounders.
One of the standout names to watch is wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini, a member of India’s Under-19 World Cup-winning side in 2025. She is set to open the batting for MI. An aggressive left-hander, Kamalini first drew attention in age-group cricket for Tamil Nadu. After facing just 25 balls in the previous WPL season, she is expected to get an extended run this time.
Kamalini's preparation for #TATAWPL 2026 ð¦ð¦ð¦â¬â¬â¬#AaliRe #MumbaiIndians pic.twitter.com/oVwoNXMYUD— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) January 4, 2026
Another exciting prospect is Milly Illingworth, the 20-year-old Australian quick who impressed with her raw pace and Jeff Thomson-inspired action. With 18 wickets across three WBBL seasons, Illingworth will have the opportunity to work closely with Shabnim Ismail, further refining her skills.