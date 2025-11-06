WPL 2026 Mega Auction: List Of Players Retained By MI, DC, RCB, And Other Franchises

Interestingly, Australia’s Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning, along with New Zealand star Amelia Kerr are set to feature in the auction pool. At the same time, Deepti Sharma, who earned the 2025 Women's World Cup Player of the Tournament title, has also been released.

The official retention list shows that the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, last season’s champions and finalists, have both kept the full quota of five players allowed. Royal Challengers Bengaluru chose to retain four, Gujarat Giants held on to two, while UP Warriorz decided to stick with just one.

The 2026 WPL Mega Auction is scheduled for Nov. 27 in Delhi.