WPL 2026, Match 2: Ash Gardner, Meg Lanning In Focus As Gujarat Giants Take On UP Warriorz

WPL 2026, Match 2: Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are the only two teams in Women's Premier League (WPL) history that have never featured in the tournament's final. As the 2026 season kicks off, both will be looking to flip that script.

The Giants vs Warriorz contest will be the first of the two matches to be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday.

There is another common factor between both the sides — the teams are led by Australians. While Gujarat Giants are being led by Ashleigh Gardner, UP Warriorz will be captained by Meg Lanning who was bought during the auction and made the leader of the side. The two women collectively boast of eight T20 World Cup titles and three ODI World Cup wins.

Interestingly these are also the only teams in the league that boast of overseas captains. Lanning and Gardner have been a long-time teammates so they know each other's game well.

The Giants hit a reset button ahead of this season. They only retained Gardner and Beth Mooney. At the auction they bought Sophie Devine, their most expensive at Rs. 2 crore. The all-rounder captained New Zealand in their successful campaign at the 2024 T20 World Cup.

Gardner, Mooney and Devine add plenty of experience to the squad. To make the squad dynamic, the Giants have added several all-rounder including Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Kanika Ahuja.