WPL 2026: MI Vs UPW Jan 15 Clash Likely Behind Closed Doors Due To Civic Elections

The Women's Premier League (WPL) could be affected due to the municipal corporation elections in Navi Mumbai on Jan. 15, 2026. ESPNCricinfo reported that at least two matches could be held without spectators allowed inside the DY Patil Stadium.

The stadium will host the match between Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz on Jan. 15 and the police have informed the BCCI that they will not be able to provide adequate security for the match on that day due to the elections, the report added.

It is not confirmed yet whether the matches on the days before and after the elections, Jan. 14 and Jan. 16, will also be played in an empty stadium. An official word from BCCI is awaited.

The official WPL ticketing portal, District by Zomato, has yet to list tickets for the matches scheduled on Jan. 14, 15, and 16. On Jan. 14, Delhi Capitals take on UP Warriorz and on Jan. 16, Gujarat Giants will play Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The unavailability of tickets for these fixtures suggests that these matches could also be played behind the closed doors as well.

There is no match planned for Sunday, Jan. 18. The league resumes on the following Monday when it moves to Vadodara for the remaining fixtures. The Eliminator will be played on Feb. 3 and the Final will be played on Feb. 5. Both matches will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium.

MI headed into this year's edition as the defending champions. The team has won two out of three editions of WPL. RCB won the league in 2024. Delhi Capitals will be aiming to win their first-ever WPL title this time around. They are the only team to have played in the all three finals of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are the other two teams that make up the five-team league. All the teams will be competing hard so as to be crowned as the champions of the league.