WPL 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur To Smriti Mandhana — A Look At All The Captains Of This Edition

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 commences this week. This season the league's matches will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodra.

The league will run from Jan. 9 to Feb. 5 and will see 22 matches being played across the two venues.

Ahead of the season, the five teams reshuffled their packs during the WPL auction. While Mumbai Indians (MI) will be looking to extend their championship record by winning their third WPL crown this year, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will be aiming to repeat their 2024 feat when they won the league for the first time.

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be desperate to shed their moniker of being the 'bridesmaid' of the league. The team has qualified for all the three finals contested so far, but lost all of them as well.

UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants have one single point to prove, they are not just the teams to make up numbers and they should be taken seriously.

All the teams have the same goal for the season and that is to win the WPL title. They are all led some of the best players the women's game has to offer. They are the people in-charge of steering their respective teams towards their goal. Here is a look at the five skippers who are in-charge of the teams.