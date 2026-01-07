WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Full Squad, Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More
At the WPL auction, DC focused on choosing proven players who can give their team some extra firepower.
WPL 2026: The Delhi Capitals have reached the finals in all three editions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to date, but they haven’t managed to cross the finish line. This time, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad will be hoping to go the distance and win their maiden WPL title.
The tournament will not be an easy journey for the Delhi-based franchise. Their very first game is against the Mumbai Indians, the team to which they have lost two WPL finals. Not just that, the side is also missing the services of Annabel Sutherland, who withdrew due to personal reasons. The Capitals have appointed Alana King as her replacement but she has only played one WPL game to date.
At the WPL auction, DC focused on choosing proven players who can give their team some extra firepower. The spin attack of Sneh Rana and Minnu Mani can make the Delhi-based franchise a formidable threat.
The franchise also invested in West Indian all-rounder Chinelle Henry and Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani. In terms of batting, Jemimah Rodrigues has had a brilliant run in 2025 and she will hope to maintain the same this year. The India batter has recorded 507 runs in 27 WPL games. Laura Wolvaardt, who was the highest scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025, is also a batter to watch out for.
Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026.
Delhi Capitals Squad WPL 2026
Batters: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Laura Wolvaardt, Deeya Yadav, Shafali Verma, Niki Prasad, Taniyaa Bhatia (WK), Lizelle Lee, Mamatha Madiwala
All-rounders: Marizanne Kapp, Chinelle Henry, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, N Charani
Bowlers: Alana King, Nandani Sharma
Delhi Capitals: List Of Retained Players
Jemimah Rodrigues
Marizanne Kapp
Shafali Verma
Annabel Sutherland (later withdrew due to personal reasons)
Niki Prasad
Delhi Capitals: Full WPL 2026 Schedule
Who is the captain of the Delhi Capitals?
Jemimah Rodrigues is the captain of the Delhi Capitals for WPL 2026.
Who is the coach of the Delhi Capitals?
Jonathan Batty is the head coach of the Delhi Capitals for WPL 2026.
Who is the batting coach of the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026?
Anagha Deshpande is the batting coach of the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026.
Who are the bowling coaches of the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026?
Hemlata Kala and Lisa Keightley are the bowling coaches of the Delhi Capitals in WPL 2026.