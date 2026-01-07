WPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Full Squad, Schedule, Captain, Players To Watch And More

WPL 2026: The Delhi Capitals have reached the finals in all three editions of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) to date, but they haven’t managed to cross the finish line. This time, the Jemimah Rodrigues-led squad will be hoping to go the distance and win their maiden WPL title.

The tournament will not be an easy journey for the Delhi-based franchise. Their very first game is against the Mumbai Indians, the team to which they have lost two WPL finals. Not just that, the side is also missing the services of Annabel Sutherland, who withdrew due to personal reasons. The Capitals have appointed Alana King as her replacement but she has only played one WPL game to date.

At the WPL auction, DC focused on choosing proven players who can give their team some extra firepower. The spin attack of Sneh Rana and Minnu Mani can make the Delhi-based franchise a formidable threat.

The franchise also invested in West Indian all-rounder Chinelle Henry and Indian left-arm spinner Shree Charani. In terms of batting, Jemimah Rodrigues has had a brilliant run in 2025 and she will hope to maintain the same this year. The India batter has recorded 507 runs in 27 WPL games. Laura Wolvaardt, who was the highest scorer in the Women's World Cup 2025, is also a batter to watch out for.

Here is everything you need to know about the Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2026.