WPL 2026: Dates, Match Timings, Venues, Schedule, Format, Full Squads, Tickets, Live Streaming And More
WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi Capitals, UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants will be vying for the glory.
The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League starts on Friday, Jan. 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game. Apart from the two heavyweights, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz will also aim for the WPL trophy.
The competition retains its traditional double round-robin format followed by the play-offs. All five teams will be taking on each other twice during the league stage of the tournament before the top 3 sides make it to the next round. The top team on the points table qualify directly for the final. The second and the third-placed teams contest a virtual semi-final to determine the second finalist.
MI won the inaugural edition of the WPL back in 2023 and regained the prestigious trophy from 2024 champions RCB last season. The Capitals have been the runners-up in all three editions of the league so far.
WPL 2026 Schedule: Date, Timings And Venues
WPL 2026: Squads
Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Gunalan Kullkarni, Nicola Carey, Sanskriti Gupta, Rahil Firdous, Poonam Khemnar, Triveni Vasistha, Nalla Reddy, Saika Ishaque, Milly Illingworth
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Smriti Mandhana (C), Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Lauren Bell, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Georgia Voll, Linsey Smith, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Prathyoosha Kumar, Dayalan Hemalatha
UP Warriorz: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey, Meg Lanning (C), Phoebe Litchfield, Asha Sobhana, Sophie Ecclestone, Deandra Dottin, Kiran Navgire, Kranti Gaud, Shweta Sehrawat, Harleen Deol, Chloe Tryon, Suman Meena, Simran Shaikh, G Trisha, Pratika Rawal
Delhi Capitals: Jemimah Rodrigues (C), Shafali Verma, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Shree Charani, Chinelle Henry, Laura Wolvaardt, Niki Prasad, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Deeya Yadav, Mamatha Madiwala, Nandani Sharma, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani
Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner (C), Beth Mooney, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Renuka Singh, Yastika Bhatia, Anushka Sharma, Tanuja Kanwar, Kanika Ahuja, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Kim Garth, Shivani Singh, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Ayushi Soni
WPL 2026: Tickets
The tickets for the Women's Premier League 2026 matches are available online via the District application.
WPL 2026: Live Streaming Details
The WPL 2026 matches will be televised live on the Star Sports Network. Cricket fans can also follow the tournament via digital streaming services available on the Jio Hotstar app and website.