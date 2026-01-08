WPL 2026: Dates, Match Timings, Venues, Schedule, Format, Full Squads, Tickets, Live Streaming And More

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League starts on Friday, Jan. 9, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on former winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the opening game. Apart from the two heavyweights, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz will also aim for the WPL trophy.

The competition retains its traditional double round-robin format followed by the play-offs. All five teams will be taking on each other twice during the league stage of the tournament before the top 3 sides make it to the next round. The top team on the points table qualify directly for the final. The second and the third-placed teams contest a virtual semi-final to determine the second finalist.

MI won the inaugural edition of the WPL back in 2023 and regained the prestigious trophy from 2024 champions RCB last season. The Capitals have been the runners-up in all three editions of the league so far.