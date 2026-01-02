WPL 2026: Check Full Squads, Venues, Key Dates Ahead Of Season Opener

The 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) will start from Jan. 9. This year's WPL will be played at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai and Baroda Cricket Association Stadium in Vadodara.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will head into this year's edition as the defending champions. The team has won two out of three editions of WPL. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the league in 2024.

Delhi Capitals will be aiming to win their first-ever WPL title this time around. They are the only team to have played in the all three finals of the WPL.

Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz are the other two teams that make up the five-team league. All the teams will be competing hard so as to be crowned as the champions of the league.

MI will commence the campaign against RCB on Jan. 9 at the DY Patil Stadium. Till Jan. 17, all the matches will be played in Navi Mumbai. From Jan. 19, the tournament heads to Vadodara.

At the completion of the group phase, the team that heads the table will directly enter the final. The second and third-placed teams will play an Eliminator and the winner will enter the final.

The Eliminator will be played on Feb. 3 and the Final will be played on Feb. 5. Both matches will be played at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium.

All five squads have undergone significant shuffles following the auction that took place in November 2025. With the tournament just around the corner, here is a look at how the five squads stack up:

Gujarat Giants

Bharti Fulmali, Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Kanika Ahuja, Sophie Devine, Ashleigh Gardner, Kashvee Gautam, Kim Garth, Anushka Sharma, Ayushi Soni, Yastika Bhatia, Beth Mooney, Shivani Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Happy Kumari, Georgia Wareham.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Dayalan Hemalatha, Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll, Nadine de Klerk, Grace Harris, Shreyanka Patil, Prema Rawat, Gautami Naik, Pooja Vastrakar, Sayali Sathghare, Richa Ghosh, Kumar Parthyoosha, Laurel Bell, Aruandhati Reddy, Radha Yadav, Linsey Smith.

Mumbai Indians

Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, Harmanpreet Kaur, Sajeevan Sanjana, Sanskriti Gupta, Poonam Khemnar, Amelia Kerr, Nat-Sciver Brunt, Nalla Reddy, Triveni Vasistha, Nicola Carey, G Kamilini, Rahila Firdous, Milly Illingworth, Sakia Ishaque, Shabnam Ismail.

Delhi Capitals

Deeya Yadav, Jemmimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Chinelle Henry, Niki Prasad, Lucy Hamilton, Minnu Mani, Sneh Rana, Alana King, Marizanne Kapp , Taniya Bhatia, Lizelle Lee, Mamatha Madiwala, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma.

UP Warrirorz

Meg Lanning, Phoeb Litchfield, Kiran Navgire, Pratika Rawal, Simran Shaikh, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Shweta Sehrawat, Gongadi Trisha, Deepti Sharma, Charli Knott, Shikha Pandey, Asha Shobhana, Choel Tryon, Suman Meena, Shipra Giri, Sophie Ecclestone, Kranti Gaud.