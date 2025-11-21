WPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Players To Be Auctioned And Their Base Price

WPL Player Auction 2026: Titleholders Mumbai Indians, previous year's runners-up Delhi Capitals and former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, will be looking to refine their playing contingent for what is set to be the fourth edition of the WPL.

Among the registered players, a whopping 194 Indian names will be going under the hammer. Of these, 52 are capped players who have represented the national team at the international stage, while the remaining 142 are leading domestic performers eyeing an opportunity in the premier T20 competition.

These capped and uncapped Indian stars will be filling the 50 available local spots. In the overseas category, 66 capped players and 17 uncapped players will be in contention for the 23 foreign players' spots.

As many as 88 players registered for the auction at a base auction price of Rs 30 lakh, with 11 cricketers entering the bidding process at a starting sum of Rs 40 lakh. Only 19 players have registered for the auction in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh. The rest of the players have registered at a base sum of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.