WPL 2026 Auction: Full List Of Players To Be Auctioned And Their Base Price
WPL 2026 Player Auction: India's charismatic all-rounder Deepti Sharma, Harleen Deol, Pratika Rawal, Pooja Vastrakar, Uma Chetry and Kranti Goud are in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh.
WPL Player Auction 2026: Titleholders Mumbai Indians, previous year's runners-up Delhi Capitals and former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru, as well as Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz, will be looking to refine their playing contingent for what is set to be the fourth edition of the WPL.
Among the registered players, a whopping 194 Indian names will be going under the hammer. Of these, 52 are capped players who have represented the national team at the international stage, while the remaining 142 are leading domestic performers eyeing an opportunity in the premier T20 competition.
These capped and uncapped Indian stars will be filling the 50 available local spots. In the overseas category, 66 capped players and 17 uncapped players will be in contention for the 23 foreign players' spots.
As many as 88 players registered for the auction at a base auction price of Rs 30 lakh, with 11 cricketers entering the bidding process at a starting sum of Rs 40 lakh. Only 19 players have registered for the auction in the highest base-price bracket of Rs 50 lakh. The rest of the players have registered at a base sum of Rs 20 lakh and Rs 10 lakh, respectively.
WPL 2026 Player Auction: Date And Time
The auction is scheduled to commence at 3:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday, November 27. The bidding process will kick off with a marquee set of players, featuring eight of the world's premier cricketers. Deepti Sharma (India), Renuka Singh (India), Sophie Devine (New Zealand), Sophie Ecclestone (England), Alyssa Healy (Australia), Amelia Kerr (New Zealand), Meg Lanning (Australia), and Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa) will be up for grabs during this set.
Each of the five franchises can assemble a maximum squad of 18 players.
As many as 17 players, including seven overseas, have been retained by the franchises. The five teams have a combined purse of Rs 41.1 crore going into the auction.
After winning the inaugural edition of the league back in 2023, the Mumbai Indians regained the prized silverware earlier in the year as they beat the Delhi Capitals in a close-fought final. The 2026 edition of the WPL is expected to be grander and more exciting for fans amidst the fervour of India's landmark victory at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on November 2.
WPL 2026 Auction: Players List With Base Price
