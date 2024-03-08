WPL 2024: Updated Points Table, Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers And More Ahead Of DC vs UP Warriorz Match

Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will face Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the 15th match of the Women's Premier League on Friday. The DC vs UPW WPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital from 7:30 pm onwards.

The Capitals are currently on top of the WPL 2024 points table with four victories in five games. The Warriorz are placed fourth with just two wins in six matches. They will have to win tonight's fixture and their final match against Gujarat Giants to stay in contention for the Eliminator.

Mumbai Indians are second on the table with eight points in six matches, followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore with six points.

Gujarat Giants have won a solitary game in five appearances and their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament are low. Their only win came against RCB on March 6.