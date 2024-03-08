WPL 2024: Updated Points Table, Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers And More Ahead Of DC vs UP Warriorz Match
The Delhi Capitals are currently on top of the WPL 2024 points table with four victories in five games.
Meg Lanning-led Delhi Capitals will face Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz in the 15th match of the Women's Premier League on Friday. The DC vs UPW WPL match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital from 7:30 pm onwards.
The Capitals are currently on top of the WPL 2024 points table with four victories in five games. The Warriorz are placed fourth with just two wins in six matches. They will have to win tonight's fixture and their final match against Gujarat Giants to stay in contention for the Eliminator.
Mumbai Indians are second on the table with eight points in six matches, followed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore with six points.
Gujarat Giants have won a solitary game in five appearances and their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament are low. Their only win came against RCB on March 6.
Latest WPL 2024 Points Table
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smriti Mandhana is still the Orange Cap holder in the tournament. She has scored 243 runs in six innings with 80 being her highest score. Mandhana is followed by Meg Lanning who has scored 201 runs in five innings. MI's star all-rounder Amelia Kerr is the third-highest run-getter in the WPL with 174 runs in six matches.
On the bowling front, Delhi Capitals bowlers have occupied the top three spots on the highest wicket takers' list. Jess Jonassen is the current Purple Cap holder with nine wickets in three matches, followed by Radha Yadav and Marizane Kapp with eight wickets each.
Take a look at some of the WPL 2024 stats:
Most Runs In WPL 2024
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 243 runs in six innings
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals) - 201 runs in five innings
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) - 174 runs in six innings
Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) - 173 runs in six innings
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 168 runs in six innings
Most Wickets In WPL 2024
Jess Jonassen (Delhi Capitals) - 9 wickets in three matches
Radha Yadav (Delhi Capitals) - 8 wickets in five matches
Marizane Kapp (Delhi Capitals) - 8 wickets in four matches
Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) - 7 wickets in six matches
Sophie Molineux (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - 7 wickets in six matches
WPL: Highest Score (Innings)
Beth Mooney (GG) - 85* (51) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 80 (50) vs UP Warriorz
Laura Wolvaardt (GG) - 76 (45) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Alice Capsey (DC) - 75 (53) vs Mumbai Indians
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 74 (43) vs Delhi Capitals
Best Bowling Figures In WPL 2024
Asha Sobhana (RCB) - 5/22 vs UP Warriorz
Amelia Kerr (MI) - 4/17 vs Gujarat Giants
Radha Yadav (DC) - 4/20 vs UP Warriorz
Meghna Singh (GG) - 4/37 vs Delhi Capitals
Marizane Kapp (DC) - 3/5 vs UP Warriorz
Fastest Fifties In WPL 2024
Kiran Navgire (UPW) - 57 runs in 25 deliveries
Jemimah Rodrigues (DC) - 69 runs in 27 balls
Grace Harris (UPW) - 60 runs in 30 deliveries
Shafali Verma (DC) - 50 runs in 30 deliveries
Richa Ghosh (RCB) - 62 runs in 31 deliveries
