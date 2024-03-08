WPL 2024 Qualification Scenario Explained: How Can RCB, UP Warriorz, GG, MI And DC Qualify For Playoffs?

UP Warriorz will need to win their remaining two matches and ensure the results of other matches go in their favour for them to have any chances to qualify for the playoffs. A loss against DC will all but guarantee their elimination.

Remaining matches for UP Warriorz Women:

March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz

March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz

In an unlikely scenario, UP Warriorz can scrape through if they manage to win only one of their remaining two matches, with a very heavy victory margin. But for this to happen, they need to ensure the following three scenarios take place.

- RCB suffers heavy defeats against DC and MI. This will mean both RCB and UP Warriorz will end up with 6 points but UP Warriorz will go through on a superior run-rate.

- GG manages to win only one of their remaining three matches (except against UP Warriorz) which will keep them rooted on 4 points.

- If GG manages to beat both MI and DC in their other two fixtures then it could lead to a three-way battle between RCB, UP Warriorz and GG with all three teams ending up on six points, UP Warriorz can qualify if their net run-rate is better among the three of them.