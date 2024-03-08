WPL 2024 Qualification Scenario Explained: How Can RCB, UP Warriorz, GG, MI And DC Qualify For Playoffs?
In WPL 2023, it was DC, MI and UP Warriorz who qualified for the knockout stages with Delhi Capitals qualifying directly for the finals as table toppers.
With the Women's Premier League 2024 entering into its final stage with few league matches to go, the race for the top three is heating up. With six matches to go, no one team has guaranteed qualification and none of them have been eliminated so far.
This means all five teams are in contention to qualify for the all-important playoffs of the WPL 2024, with the top three teams moving further ahead.
Ahead of the final six league stage matches starting with the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz game on Friday, we look at the permutations and combinations required for the playoffs.
WPL 2024 Points Table
Ahead of the Friday night game between table-toppers Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, here is how the WPL 2024 points table stands with just six matches left.
DC and GG are the only two teams who still have to play three matches each, whereas MI, UP Warriorz and RCB have only two matches left to make a mark and ensure qualification.
WPL 2024 Remaining Matches List
March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
How Delhi Capitals Women can qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs?
Delhi Capitals can ensure playoff qualification if they beat the struggling UP Warriorz side in their match on Friday, March 8. A win for Meg Lanning's side will take them to 10 points in 6 matches. This can be matched only by MI and RCB. DC can also guarantee a top spot and a place directly in the finals if they win all their remaining matches.
Remaining matches for Delhi Capitals Women:
March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
A win in either of the remaining matches will ensure DC qualify for the playoffs. So Lanning's side have a comfortable passage going into the final few games of the Women's Premier League.
How Mumbai Indians Women can qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs?
The Mumbai Indians side need to win at least one out of their remaining two fixtures to guarantee a place in the knockout phase.
Remaining matches for Mumbai Indians Women:
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
A win against Gujarat Giants on March 9 will take them to 10 points and will confirm their place in the Eliminator on Friday, March 15. MI can top the table (and a place in the finals) if they win their remaining two matches and DC end up losing their matches against UP Warriorz, RCB and GG.
If MI end up losing against GG then their match against RCB will set up a winner-takes-all clash.
How Royal Challengers Bangalore Women can qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs?
RCB need to win both their remaining matches to qualify for the WPL playoffs.
Remaining matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore Women:
March 10: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
March 12: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
For RCB, the road to the playoffs couldn't get any more difficult as they will be playing the top two sides of the WPL 2024. DC and MI are the two teams who have shown consistent levels in their performances, and for RCB to overcome these previous WPL finalists, it will take a special performance from the Smriti Mandhana-led side.
In the unlikely scenario, RCB can top the table and qualify directly for the finals if they win their remaining two games, and both MI and DC fail to win any of their remaining matches. This will mean RCB will end up with 10 points and MI and DC will remain rooted on 8 points.
How UP Warriorz Women can qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs?
UP Warriorz will need to win their remaining two matches and ensure the results of other matches go in their favour for them to have any chances to qualify for the playoffs. A loss against DC will all but guarantee their elimination.
Remaining matches for UP Warriorz Women:
March 8: Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
In an unlikely scenario, UP Warriorz can scrape through if they manage to win only one of their remaining two matches, with a very heavy victory margin. But for this to happen, they need to ensure the following three scenarios take place.
- RCB suffers heavy defeats against DC and MI. This will mean both RCB and UP Warriorz will end up with 6 points but UP Warriorz will go through on a superior run-rate.
- GG manages to win only one of their remaining three matches (except against UP Warriorz) which will keep them rooted on 4 points.
- If GG manages to beat both MI and DC in their other two fixtures then it could lead to a three-way battle between RCB, UP Warriorz and GG with all three teams ending up on six points, UP Warriorz can qualify if their net run-rate is better among the three of them.
How Gujarat Giants can qualify for the WPL 2024 playoffs?
Bottom-of-the-table side Gujarat Giants will need to win all their remaining matches and ensure miraculous results in other teams' matches go in their favour to have any chances to qualify for the playoffs.
Remaining matches for Gujarat Giants Women:
March 9: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants
March 11: Gujarat Giants vs UP Warriorz
March 13: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants
If GG win their remaining three matches then they will end up with 8 points, but they will need the following two scenarios to take place to ensure playoff qualification
- UP Warriorz lose both their matches, which will keep them rooted on 4 points.
- RCB ends up losing against MI and DC and remain rooted on 6 points.
In a very unlikely scenario, GG can still manage to scrape through to the playoffs if they end up losing against either MI or DC, but for this to happen they would need both RCB and UP Warriorz to register very heavy defeats in their remaining matches.
WPL 2024 Playoff Matches: Date and Time
The team which ends up topping the points table will directly march into the finals whereas the other two teams will play a knockout match with the winner of the Eliminator then taking on the table-topper in the finals of WPL 2024.
WPL 2024 Eliminator
Date and Time: Friday, March 15 at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi
WPL 2024 Final
Date and Time: Sunday, March 17 at 7:30 PM IST at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi