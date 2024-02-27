WPL 2024 Points Table: Here Are The Standings Ahead Of RCB vs Gujarat Giants Women's Premier League Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Gujarat Giants in the 5th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Tuesday. The RCB vs GG match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru from 7:30 pm onwards.

The Smriti Mandhana-led team is currently third on the WPL 2024 points table with one victory in the only match they've played so far.

All-rounder Sobhana Asha's (5/22) brilliant bowling display helped Royal Challengers Bangalore to eke out a narrow two-run win over UP Warriorz in their opening match on Saturday. Set a target of 158, UPW ended at 155 for seven in 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, Richa Ghosh and Sabbhineni Meghana struck half-centuries to lift RCB to 157 for six. Rajeshwari Gayakwad was the most successful bowler for Warriorz, returning impressive figures of 2/24 in her quota of four overs.

Gujarat Giants lost their opening game of the season against Mumbai Indians by five wickets. They are currently fourth in the standings.

Amelia Kerr came up with a splendid all-round effort to assist MI to seal a victory over the Giants on Sunday. Kerr first made a strong impression with her leg-spin, grabbing four for 17 that helped defending champions Mumbai limit Gujarat Giants to an under-par 126 for nine.

The New Zealand player followed that effort with 31 off 25 balls as Mumbai overhauled the target in 18.1 overs after getting reduced to 21 for two in the fourth over.

Kerr received excellent support from skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (46 not out, 41 b, 5x4, 1x6) as the pair made 66 runs for the fourth wicket as MI registered their second successive win in the tournament. MI are on top of the points table.

In the fourth match of the WPL on Monday, Delhi Capitals crushed UP Warriorz by nine wickets. After restricting UP Warriorz to a mere 119 for nine in the first half, Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) knocked off the target without any hassle.

Chasing 120, Delhi Capitals scored 123 for one in 14.3 overs. Delhi Capitals won the game with 5.3 overs to spare and moved to the second position in the five-team points table.

UP Warriorz have lost both their games so far and have occupied the last spot on the points table.