WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch SRK's Performance On TV And Online?

WPL 2024: The second edition of the Women's Premier League is set to commence from Friday in Bengaluru. Ahead of the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, a grand opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from 6:30 PM IST onwards.

'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan will be entertaining the crowd along with leading Bollywood actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan.

A video of SRK where he was seen rehearsing for his performance went viral on social media on Thursday. The Bollywood legend also interacted with the players of MI and DC. SRK was also seen doing his trademark pose with Delhi Capitals' captain and former Australian World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning.