WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: How To Watch SRK's Performance On TV And Online?
'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan will be entertaining the crowd along with leading Bollywood actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan.
WPL 2024: The second edition of the Women's Premier League is set to commence from Friday in Bengaluru. Ahead of the tournament opener between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, a grand opening ceremony is scheduled to take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium from 6:30 PM IST onwards.
'King Khan' Shah Rukh Khan will be entertaining the crowd along with leading Bollywood actors such as Shahid Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan.
A video of SRK where he was seen rehearsing for his performance went viral on social media on Thursday. The Bollywood legend also interacted with the players of MI and DC. SRK was also seen doing his trademark pose with Delhi Capitals' captain and former Australian World Cup-winning skipper Meg Lanning.
KINGð meets Queensð¸— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024
The @mipaltan and @DelhiCapitals had a surprise visitor and they surely couldn't hold back their excitement seeing King Khan at the nets ðð¥³ð¯#TATAWPL pic.twitter.com/H5RWt0fdHj
"I am a huge cricket buff. I want to celebrate women’s cricket and I am very happy that like IPL, the WPL too has come up," said Shahid Kapoor who is 'all excited' to perform at the opening ceremony on Friday.
"I am a huge cricket buff. I want to celebrate womenâs cricket and I am very happy that like @IPL, the #WPL too has come up."@shahidkapoor is all excited to perform at the Opening Ceremony of #TATAWPL in Bengaluru.— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 22, 2024
Hurry up and grab your tickets at https://t.co/jP2vYAVWv8 pic.twitter.com/PHEPrivAXC
Here's how fans can watch the star-studded opening ceremony of WPL 2024:
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Telecast Details
The WPL 2024 opening ceremony will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming Details
The opening ceremony of WPL 2024 will be live-streamed on JioCinema's app and website.
The WPL's official X handle on Friday announced that the first 500 women cricket fans can witness the opening ceremony and the MI vs DC match for free.
ð¢ To all the women cricket fans— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024
Come and witness the Grand Opening Ceremony and match for FREE*!
*Read the Ts & Cs below ð pic.twitter.com/3LpATQp18d
BCCI Secretary's Statement On WPL 2024
"I am overwhelmed with gratitude as we commence on a new journey today with the start of Women’s Premier League Season 2," Jay Shah said on Friday.
"Our vision was to establish the biggest women’s cricket league, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to turning this vision into reality. Your unwavering commitment and enthusiasm has truly made WPL into more than just a league; - it has become a celebration of cricket's essence and companionship," he said.
I am overwhelmed with gratitude as we commence on a new journey today with the start of Womenâs Premier League Season 2. Our vision was to establish the biggest womenâs cricket league, and I extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has contributed to turning this vision intoâ¦ pic.twitter.com/q3cueUohHR— Jay Shah (@JayShah) February 23, 2024
'It Was Hard Losing The Final': DC's Jemimah Rodrigues
Delhi Capitals vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues said on Thursday it was difficult overcoming the loss to Mumbai Indians in the WPL title showdown last season and hoped that with this edition's final scheduled to be held in the national capital, her team would aim for the trophy.
DC fell short in the final, losing by seven wickets to MI at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai last season.
"It was hard (losing the final). We were doing well throughout the tournament, and we had some amazing games. The one we really wanted to win the most; that didn't go in our favour," she told JioCinema.
"But, that's sport. That's why we love playing. You win some, you lose some. It teaches you a lot -- to get back up and gives you another chance always. This (upcoming edition) is our other chance. Hopefully, this year on our home ground, we lift the WPL trophy."
(With PTI inputs)