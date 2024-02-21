WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, List Of Performers, Live Streaming And More
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Friday.
WPL 2024: The much-awaited second season of the Women's Premier League will be played from February 23.
Ahead of the tournament opener, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a grand opening ceremony with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry expected to entertain the audience.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date And Time
The opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League 2024 will take place on Friday, February 23. The event will start at 6:30 pm IST.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Venue
WPL 2024 opening ceremony will take place at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: List Of Performers
Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra and Kartik Aaryan are set to perform at the WPL 2024 opening ceremony.
How To Watch WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony On TV?
The opening ceremony of the second edition of the Women's Premier League will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.
How To Watch WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Online?
JioCinema will livestream the opening ceremony of WPL 2024 on its app and website.
How To Book Tickets For WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony?
The tickets for the WPL 2024 opening ceremony are available on BookMyShow.
Last year, Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon, AP Dhillon among others had performed at the opening ceremony of the WPL.
About WPL 2024
The entire season will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi with the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi hosting the Eliminator and Final on March 15 and 17 respectively.
A total of 22 matches will be held in the WPL this year with the table-toppers directly making the final. The second and third placed will lock horns in the Eliminator.
The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur feels adapting to different conditions will be vital to defending the title in the upcoming season of WPL.
"The conditions in Bengaluru will be different than Mumbai. I don't have much experience of playing in Delhi, so I don't have any idea how the wickets will fare in Delhi," Harmanpreet told PTI TV on the sidelines of WPL's pre-season media conference last week.
"If we can just quickly adapt to these things, this will show how good we are as a team. These are the areas we have to keep in mind and accordingly change our game plan," she said.
(With PTI inputs)