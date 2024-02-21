WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: Date, Time, Venue, List Of Performers, Live Streaming And More

WPL 2024: The much-awaited second season of the Women's Premier League will be played from February 23.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of WPL 2024 in Bengaluru on Friday.

Ahead of the tournament opener, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has planned a grand opening ceremony with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry expected to entertain the audience.