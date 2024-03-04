WPL 2024 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers And Other Stats Ahead Of UP Warriorz vs RCB Match

The UP Warriorz will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday. This will be the final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season as the WPL action will move to Delhi from March 5.

UP Warriorz' Grace Harris is the current Orange Cap holder in WPL 2024 with 153 runs in four innings. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey is second on the list of leading run scorers with 148 runs in three innings. DC skipper Meg Lanning is third with 148 runs in four innings. She averages 37.00 and has a strike rate of 117.46. RCB's Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana are fourth and fifth on the list respectively.

DC's Radha Yadav picked up three wickets against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday to become the leading wicket taker in the tournament so far. The left-arm orthodox spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.41. She is followed by MI's star allrounder Amelia Kerr who has also taken seven wickets but has an economy rate of 7.60. Jess Jonassen, Marizane Kapp and Sophie Ecclestone have occupied the third, fourth and fifth positions on the list with six wickets each.

Take a look at some of the WPL 2024 stats: