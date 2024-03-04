WPL 2024 Most Run Scorers, Wicket Takers And Other Stats Ahead Of UP Warriorz vs RCB Match
The UP Warriorz will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 11th match of the Women's Premier League 2024 on Monday. This will be the final match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium this season as the WPL action will move to Delhi from March 5.
UP Warriorz' Grace Harris is the current Orange Cap holder in WPL 2024 with 153 runs in four innings. Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey is second on the list of leading run scorers with 148 runs in three innings. DC skipper Meg Lanning is third with 148 runs in four innings. She averages 37.00 and has a strike rate of 117.46. RCB's Smriti Mandhana and Sabbhineni Meghana are fourth and fifth on the list respectively.
DC's Radha Yadav picked up three wickets against the Gujarat Giants on Sunday to become the leading wicket taker in the tournament so far. The left-arm orthodox spinner has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.41. She is followed by MI's star allrounder Amelia Kerr who has also taken seven wickets but has an economy rate of 7.60. Jess Jonassen, Marizane Kapp and Sophie Ecclestone have occupied the third, fourth and fifth positions on the list with six wickets each.
Take a look at some of the WPL 2024 stats:
Most Runs In WPL 2024
Grace Harris (UP Warriorz) - 153 runs in four innings
Alice Capsey (Delhi Capitals) - 148 runs in three innings
Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals) - 148 runs in four innings
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 139 runs in four innings
Sabbhineni Meghana (RCB) - 136 runs in four innings
Most Wickets In WPL 2024
Radha Yadav (Delhi Capitals) - 7 wickets in four matches
Amelia Kerr (Mumbai Indians) - 7 wickets in four matches
Jess Jonassen (Delhi Capitals) - 6 wickets in two matches
Marizane Kapp (Delhi Capitals) - 6 wickets in three matches
Sophie Ecclestone (UP Warriorz) - 6 wickets in four matches
WPL: Highest Score (Innings)
Alice Capsey (DC) - 75 (53) vs Mumbai Indians
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 74 (43) vs Delhi Capitals
Shafali Verma (DC) - 64* (43) vs UP Warriorz
Richa Ghosh (RCB) - 62 (37) vs UP Warriorz
Grace Harris (UPW) - 60* (33) vs Gujarat Giants
Best Bowling Figures In WPL 2024
Asha Sobhana (RCB) - 5/22 vs UP Warriorz
Amelia Kerr (MI) - 4/17 vs Gujarat Giants
Radha Yadav (DC) - 4/20 vs UP Warriorz
Meghna Singh (GG) - 4/37 vs Delhi Capitals
Marizane Kapp (DC) - 3/5 vs UP Warriorz
Fastest Fifties In WPL 2024
Kiran Navgire (UPW) - 57 runs in 25 deliveries
Grace Harris (UPW) - 60 runs in 30 deliveries
Shafali Verma (DC) - 50 runs in 30 deliveries
Richa Ghosh (RCB) - 62 runs in 31 deliveries
Smriti Mandhana (RCB) - 74 runs in 32 deliveries
WPL 2024: DC Defeat GG By 25 Runs In Match 10
Spinners Jess Jonassen and Radha Yadav complemented skipper Meg Lanning's fifty as Delhi Capitals registered a 25-run win over Gujarat Giants in the Women's Premier League in Bengaluru on Sunday.
Invited to bat, Lanning (55) scored a measured half-century to take her side to 163 for 8. Left-arm spinners Jonassen (3/22) and Radha (3/20) then worked in tandem, sharing six wickets between them to restrict Gujarat Giants to 138 for 8.
With this win, their third on their trot, the Capitals have moved to the top of the table with six points. Ashleigh Gardner was the top-scorer for wooden spooners Gujarat Giants, who are winless this season.
(With PTI inputs)