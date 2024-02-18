WPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024: The much-awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will begin next week.

The exciting T20 tournament involving five formidable teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches, providing fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.

This edition will see some exciting talents such as Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh who had a big payday as a total of 165 players went under the hammer for the 30 spots during the WPL mini-auction in December 2023.

Here is all you need to know about WPL 2024: