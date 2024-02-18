WPL 2024: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2024: The much-awaited second season of the biggest women’s T20 league will begin next week.
The exciting T20 tournament involving five formidable teams will comprise 20 league matches and two knockout matches, providing fierce competition amidst cricketing excellence.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year's finalists Delhi Capitals in the opening match of the second edition of the Women's Premier League at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on February 23.
This edition will see some exciting talents such as Kashvee Gautam and Vrinda Dinesh who had a big payday as a total of 165 players went under the hammer for the 30 spots during the WPL mini-auction in December 2023.
Here is all you need to know about WPL 2024:
WPL 2024: Dates And Time
The first match of the WPL 2024 will be played on Friday, February 23 and the final will be played on Sunday, March 17. The upcoming season of WPL will only have single headers, with all matches beginning at 7:30 PM IST.
WPL 2024: Full Schedule And Fixtures
WPL 2024: Teams And Format
The five teams participating in WPL 2024 are:
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
UP Warriorz
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Gujarat Giants
The tournament will be played in the same format as WPL 2023. The table-toppers will make it directly to the final. The second and third placed will lock horns in the Eliminator.
WPL 2024: Venues
The first 11 matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with the remaining nine league matches and the two Playoff matches will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
WPL 2024: Live Telecast And Live Streaming
The WPL 2024 will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel in India. All the 22 matches will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
WPL 2024 Full Squads
WPL 2024 Mumbai Indians Squad
Amandeep Kaur, Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimati Kalita, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Sajeevan Sajana, Priyanka Bala, Yastika Bhatia, Fatima Jaffer, Saika Ishaque, Shabmin Ismail.
WPL 2024 RCB Squad
Disha Kasat, Sabbineni Meghana, Smriti Mandhana, Asha Shobana, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kanika Ahuja, Nadine de Klerk, Shreyanka Patil, Shubha Satheesh, Sophie Devine, Indrani Roy, Richa Ghosh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Renuka Singh, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux.
WPL 2024 Delhi Capitals Squad
Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Meg Lanning, Shafali Verma, Sneha Deepthi, Jess Jonassen, Marizane Kapp, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.
WPL 2024 Gujarat Giants Squad
Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner, Laura Wolvaardt, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer, Shabnam Shakil, Phoebe Litchfield, Priya Mishra, Veda Krishnamurthy, Trisha Poojitha, Kathryn Bryce, Tarannum Pathan, Kashvee Gautam, Lee Tahuhu, Mannat Kashyap, Meghna Singh.
WPL 2024 UP Warriorz Squad
Danni Wyatt, Kiran Navgire, Shweta Sehrawat, Vrinda Dinesh, Chamari Athapaththu, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Parshavi Chopra, Poonam Khemnar, S. Yashasri, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Alyssa Healy, Laxmi Yadav, Anjali Sarvani, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor.
(With PTI inputs)