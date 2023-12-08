WPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Teams' Player Purse Balance, List Of Players, Live Streaming And More
Women's Premier League 2024 auction: A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.
As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the Women's Premier League scheduled to be held in Mumbai.
The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. WPL 2024 is likely to follow a multi-city format similar to the IPL and the matches may be played across Mumbai and Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.
All the matches of the inaugural WPL were played between March 4 and 26 earlier this year at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.
“The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
Coming back to the WPL 2024 auctions, out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109.
A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.
WPL 2024 Auction: Date And Time
The WPL 2024 auction will be held on Saturday, December 9 from 2 PM IST onwards.
WPL Auction 2024 Live Streaming Details
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 auction will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
WPL Auction 2024 Live Telecast: How To Watch On TV?
The WPL player auction will be broadcast live on the Sports18 channel.
Watch the ð¨ drop in the big leagues this December with -#WPLAuction on Dec 9#IPLAuction on Dec 19— JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 5, 2023
Catch all the action LIVE only on #JioCinema & #Sports18 ð#IPLAuctiononJioCinema #WPLAuctiononJioCinema #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/Kbn6g0ydXL
WPL Auction 2024: Team Wise Player Purse Balance
The Giants will have the biggest salary cap available (Rs 5.95 crore) to fill in 10 slots. Delhi Capitals, who finished second best, will enter the auction with a purse of Rs 2.25 crore to fill up to three vacancies.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians have Rs 2.1 crore to fill five slots, while Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to pick seven players with a purse of Rs 3.35 crores and UP Warriorz will have Rs 4 crore purse to fill five spots at the auction.
A total of 60 players, including 21 foreigners, were retained by the five teams.
WPL 2024 Auction: List Of Players
West Indian all-rounder Deandra Dottin, who was initially bought for Rs 60 lakh by Gujarat Giants before being controversially excluded on medical grounds, and Australian fast bowler Kim Garth chose to be in the top bracket with the highest reserve price of Rs 50 lakh.
Interestingly, it was the 27-year-old Garth who had replaced Dottin in the Gujarat Giants squad, who later released the Aussie in the off-season.
Aussie all-rounders Annabel Sutherland and Georgia Wareham, English wicket-keeper Amy Jones and veteran South African pacer Shabnim Ismail are the only four players to be slotted with a base price of Rs 40 lakh.
to check the complete list of Women’s Premier League Player Auction.
WPL 2024: List Of Players Retained And Released By Teams
The following players from the five WPL franchises were retained and released from the squad:
Delhi Capitals
Retained Players: Alice Capsey, Arundhati Reddy, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen, Laura Harris, Marizanne Kapp, Meg Lanning, Minnu Mani, Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Shafali Verma, Shikha Pandey, Sneha Deepthi, Taniyaa Bhatia, Titas Sadhu.
Released Players: Aparna Mondal, Jasia Akhter, Tara Norris.
Gujarat Giants
Retained Players: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Laura Wolvaardt, Shabnam Shakil, Sneh Rana, Tanuja Kanwer.
Released Players: Annabel Sutherland, Ashwani Kumari, Georgia Wareham, Hurley Gala, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Monica Patel, Parunika Sisodia, Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Sushma Verma.
Mumbai Indians
Retained Players: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kaazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia.
Released Players: Dhara Gujjar, Heather Graham, Neelam Bisht, Sonam Yadav.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Retained Players: Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Indrani Roy, Kanika Ahuja, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine.
Released Players: Dané Van Niekerk, Erin Burns, Komal Zanzad, Megan Schutt, Poonam Khemnar, Preeti Bose, Sahana Pawar.
UP Warriorz
Retained Players: Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Lauren Bell, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath.
Released Players: Devika Vaidya, Shabnim Ismail, Shivali Shinde, Simran Shaikh.
(With PTI inputs)