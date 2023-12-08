WPL 2024 Auction: Date, Time, Teams' Player Purse Balance, List Of Players, Live Streaming And More

As many as 165 players will go under the hammer during the player auction for the second edition of the Women's Premier League scheduled to be held in Mumbai.

The second edition of the WPL could take place in February-March next year. WPL 2024 is likely to follow a multi-city format similar to the IPL and the matches may be played across Mumbai and Bengaluru, news agency PTI reported.

All the matches of the inaugural WPL were played between March 4 and 26 earlier this year at the DY Patil Stadium and the Brabourne Stadium.

“The final decision (about venues) might come on December 9 (the day of the WPL auction) but it is highly likely that this year it (WPL) will follow the multi-city format with Mumbai and Bengaluru being the front-runners at this moment,” a BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Coming back to the WPL 2024 auctions, out of 165 players, 104 are Indians and 61 are overseas cricketers of which 15 are from associate nations. The total capped players are 56, uncapped players are 109.

A maximum of 30 slots are available with the five teams, with 9 spots for overseas players.