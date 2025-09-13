WWE's 'Unreal' Move: WrestleMania 43 To Be Held In Saudi Arabia, First Time Outside North America

Even a decade ago, it was unthinkable. Slowly, but surely, the improbable seemed inevitable as WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia grew stronger. It became a matter of when, not if.

That day finally came on Friday when WWE announced it would hold WrestleMania 43 in Saudi Arabia in 2027, an unprecedented and a historic move to take its flagship event out of the United States and Canada for the first time in what could be a seismic shift that can unlock its vast potential.

The news was announced by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "HHH" Levesque in the presence of World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins, Logan Paul, Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Stephanie Vaquer and Charlotte Flair, as well as hall of famers Shawn Michaels and the Undertaker.

"In 2027, we are proud to announce that WrestleMania 43 will take place in Saudi Arabia as part of Riyadh Season," HHH said. "History will undoubtedly be made again."

Since the launch of Riyadh Season in 2019, the festival has welcomed visitors from all over the world to experience thousands of concerts, sporting activities, and other unique cultural events.