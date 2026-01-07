'Play In India Or...': ICC Rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board's Demands, Says 'World Cup Matches Stay In India'

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to relocate their 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India, issuing an ultimatum: participate on schedule or forfeit points, reported NDTV.

The dispute stems from escalating India-Bangladesh tensions, including security concerns cited by BCB after recent political unrest and cricketing boycotts, such as Bangladesh's conditional stance on the Asia Cup and IPL visa issues for players like Mustafizur Rahman.

The BCCI recently asked IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Rahman from its squad due to "developments all around" in a vague reference to attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.

BCB then said on Monday that it does not feel secure in sending the national team to India for next month's T20 World Cup due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations.