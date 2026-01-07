'Play In India Or...': ICC Rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board's Demands, Says 'World Cup Matches Stay In India'
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday rejected the Bangladesh Cricket Board's request to relocate their 2026 T20 World Cup matches from India, issuing an ultimatum: participate on schedule or forfeit points, reported NDTV.
The dispute stems from escalating India-Bangladesh tensions, including security concerns cited by BCB after recent political unrest and cricketing boycotts, such as Bangladesh's conditional stance on the Asia Cup and IPL visa issues for players like Mustafizur Rahman.
The BCCI recently asked IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Rahman from its squad due to "developments all around" in a vague reference to attacks on Hindus in the neighbouring country.
BCB then said on Monday that it does not feel secure in sending the national team to India for next month's T20 World Cup due to the deteriorating diplomatic relations.
"World Cup matches stay in India, play World Cup or lose points" : ICC rejects Bangladesh Cricket Board's demands of matches be shifted from India, as per sources
NDTV's @Vimalsports joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/pXiF9wNo4M
According to Bangladesh Cricket Board sources, their president Aminul Islam Bulbul wants a written reply to an e-mail BCB has sent to ICC on their security apprehensions after BCCI decided to oust Mustafizur by instructing KKR to cancel its Rs 9.2 crore deal with the pacer. BCB, in a retaliatory move, then wrote to ICC requesting for shifting of its league games in India to Sri Lanka.
Bangladesh are supposed to play three games in Kolkata, including against West Indies and England, while the game against Nepal is scheduled in Mumbai.
The ICC's core team worked on multiple options including shifting the games to Sri Lanka but it involves a lot of logistical rejigging with just a month left for the event to start. It involves change of dates, and ticketing and broadcasting issues among others. Another option was to ask the BCB recce team to send its representatives to India to assess the security situation. The third and last option was to remove Bangladesh from the tournament if they don't agree to play at the existing venues.
With the ICC opting for the third option, it remains to be seen what Bangladesh will respond to it.