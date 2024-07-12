"WCL 2024: The World Championship of Legends 2024 which began on July 3 has reached its penultimate stage with two semi-finals and a final yet to be played. The T20 tournament which began with a pool of six teams has now been reduced to four after the conclusion of the round-robin stage on July 10. The top four teams will now advance into the sem-finals.Here's all you need to know about the semi-final stage of WCL 2024..Australia Champions, Pakistan Champions, West Indies Champions and India Champions are the four teams that have qualified for the semi-finals of the World Championship of Legends 2024..World Championship of Legends 2024 Points Table.Australia topped the table with four wins out of five. Their solitary defeat came at the hands of the second-placed team Pakistan who also had an equal number of wins but came second based on an inferior net run rate. West Indies and India were tied on four points each with the latter scraping through into the semi-finals despite a defeat at the hands of the South Africans on the final day of the group stage. Despite the win against India Champions, the South Africa Champions became the second team to be eliminated from the competition after the hosts England, who were knocked out after their defeat against the West Indies Champions on July 9..Semi-Final 1 will see second-placed team Pakistan taking on third-placed team West Indies followed by Australia vs India which will take place on the same day. Both these matches will be played at the County Ground in Northampton..Fans can watch the live coverage of World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-final matches on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channel in India..The live streaming of World Championship of Legends 2024 semi-final matches will be available on the Fancode app and website."