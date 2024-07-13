"World Championship of Legends 2024: The arch-rivalry between India and Pakistan will again take centre stage when these two nations meet in the finals of WCL 2024 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India champions stormed into the finals after a massive 86-run win over Australia Champions in the tournament's second semi-final. Batting first India piled on a mammoth score of 254/6 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries by four Indian batsmen. Uthappa started the innings with a quick-fire 50 followed by Yuvraj Singh, Yusuf Pathan and Irfan Pathan who scored their 50's at a strike rate of over 200. Australia crumbled under the scoreboard pressure and was restricted to 168 runs in 20 overs at a loss of seven wickets.Pakistan Champions reached the semi-final on the back of a 20-run win over West Indies Champions in the first sem-final played on June 12.Both India Champions and Pakistan Champions have already played against each other in group stage with Pakistan coming out on top and winning the match by 68 runs. So, India will look forward to taking its revenge and winning the World Championship Of Legends 2024 trophy. Here's all you need to know about the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions final of WCL 2024..The India Champions vs Pakistan Champions final of the World Championship Of Legends 2024 will be played on Saturday, July 13 at 9:00 PM IST at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham..Cricket fans can watch the live coverage of the IND-C vs PAK-C WCL 2024 final on the Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channel in India..The live streaming of the India Champions vs Pakistan Champions final of World Championship Of Legends 2024 will be available on the Fancode app and website..Yuvraj Singh(captain), Robin Uthappa, Naman Ojha(w), Suresh Raina, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Vinay Kumar, Harbhajan Singh, Dhawal Kulkarni, RP Singh, Rahul Shukla, Saurabh Tiwary, Anureet Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Pawan Negi, Rahul Sharma.Younis Khan(captain), Kamran Akmal, Sohaib Maqsood(w), Shoaib Malik, Misbah-ul-Haq, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Wahab Riaz, Aamer Yamin, Sohail Khan, Saeed Ajmal, Sharjeel Khan, Abdul Razzaq, Taufeeq Umar, Mohammad Hafeez, Yasir Arafat, Umar Akmal, Tanvir Ahmed.WCL 2024 is a T20 tournament approved by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and features teams from six top nations - India, Pakistan, Australia, England, West Indies and South Africa. The tournament also features the likes of Brett Lee, Aaron Finch, Shaun Marsh, Ben Cutting, Jacques Kallis, JP Duminy, Dale Steyn, Chris Gayle, Daren Sammy, Dwayne Smith, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell, Ravi Bopara and Samit Patel among the host of players.The World Championship of Legends T20 tournament began on July 3 and will end on July 13."