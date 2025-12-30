World Blitz: Erigaisi Stuns Carlsen, Abdusattorov To Emerge Joint Leader After 11 Rounds

Behind joint leaders Erigaisi and Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave are Daniil Dubov, American GM Fabiano Caruana and China's Yu Yangyi on 8.5 points, while eight players, including Carlsen, leading title contender GM Alireza Firouzja and India's Sunilduth Narayanan, are in sixth spot with eight points.

R Praggnanandhaa and reigning classical world champion D Gukesh are further down on 7.5 points in a cluster of 21 players placed in tied-14th position.

As many as 13 rounds are scheduled on the opening day in the 19-round 'Open' category, and with two more rounds to go on Monday there could still be a lot of movement.

Fresh from his bronze-winning performance on Sunday, 22-year-old Erigaisi, known for his highly pragmatic and aggressive approach, had eight wins, two draws and one loss, which put him in pole position.

However, the victory that counted the most came in the ninth round against Carlsen, where he won as black and then defeated the highly-rated Uzbek GM Abdusattorov in Round 10 to open up a half-point lead at the top.

This year Erigaisi has shown the potential to beat Carlsen regularly across formats, having beaten the Norwegian in Norway Chess, played in classical format, and then in the blitz format here.

However a draw for Erigaisi in Round 11 forced him to split a point against Caruana.

Round 14 to 19 will be held on the last day of the competition on Tuesday with the top four players making it to the semifinals, followed by the grand finale.

Humpy, Deshmukh slip in women's blitz