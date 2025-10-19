'Catching Up On Life': Virat Kohli On Spending Quality Time With Family At Home

India batting great Virat Kohli, who is returning to cricket after five months since playing the Indian Premier League this year, is "really enjoying" his time with his family after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

"It's been a long time off for me since I retired from Test cricket. I was just catching up on life," Kohli told Fox Cricket ahead of the first ODI against Australia on Sunday.

"I haven't been able to do anything I don't know for how many years, just been able to spend some quality time with kids, with family at home. It's been a beautiful phase and something that I really enjoyed," he added.

The batting superstar said he had not actually rested at all, considering the amount of cricket he played over the last 15–20 years.