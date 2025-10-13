Women's World Cup 2025 India Qualification Scenario: How Women In Blue Can Still Qualify For The Semis?

Even after back-to-back defeats to Australia and South Africa, India’s chances of reaching the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals are intact. Sitting third on the table with four points, the team now face crucial encounters against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to keep their top-four ambitions alive.

Securing victories in all three remaining games would assure India a place in the semifinals, though two wins might be enough if their net run rate stays impressive.

India currently occupies third place on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table with two victories and two defeats from their four outings. A healthy net run rate of 0.682 keeps them narrowly ahead of South Africa in the race for the semifinals. However, South Africa has played one match less than India.