Women's World Cup 2025 India Qualification Scenario: How Women In Blue Can Still Qualify For The Semis?
India Women qualification scenario for Women's World Cup 2025 Semi Finals: Harmanpreet Kaur led team is currently third on the points table with four points in four matches.
Even after back-to-back defeats to Australia and South Africa, India’s chances of reaching the Women’s World Cup 2025 semifinals are intact. Sitting third on the table with four points, the team now face crucial encounters against England, New Zealand, and Bangladesh to keep their top-four ambitions alive.
Securing victories in all three remaining games would assure India a place in the semifinals, though two wins might be enough if their net run rate stays impressive.
India currently occupies third place on the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 points table with two victories and two defeats from their four outings. A healthy net run rate of 0.682 keeps them narrowly ahead of South Africa in the race for the semifinals. However, South Africa has played one match less than India.
India's Remaining Matches At Women's World Cup 2025
India’s remaining clashes against England on Oct. 19, New Zealand on Oct. 23, and Bangladesh on Oct. 26 will be pivotal. Victories in all three are essential to keep their semifinal aspirations alive.
Can India Qualify For Women's World Cup Semi Finals?
By emerging victorious in all three of their remaining fixtures, India would gain 10 points. It would ensure a place in the semifinals regardless of how other results unfold. This offers the team a straightforward path to qualification.
If India manages to win only two of its final three matches, it would finish on eight points: a tally that might still secure a semifinal berth, provided its net run rate remains superior to that of New Zealand or South Africa.
If India suffers another defeat, their progression hopes could hinge on how the remaining results play out, particularly the performances of South Africa and New Zealand in their upcoming matches.
Though recent losses have been disappointing, India’s batting line-up has continued to shine. Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Pratika Rawal have all produced standout knocks, including a powerful display against Australia, where the team posted 330, their highest total of the tournament.
India’s bowling attack will need a significant turnaround after letting Australia complete the highest successful chase in Women’s ODI history. Containing runs and maintaining pressure will be vital across the next three fixtures.
With the group standings finely balanced, the net run rate could prove decisive in the race for the semifinals. India will need not just victories, but convincing ones, to strengthen their run rate and maintain an edge over their rivals.