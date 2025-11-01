Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W vs SA-W Head To Head Record, Navi Mumbai Weather News, Likely Playing XIs
IND W vs SA W, World Cup Final 2025: India will face South Africa in the much-anticipated final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2025 on Sunday, November 2, in Navi Mumbai.
India Women vs South Africa Women: After a magnificent showing in their respective semi-finals, India and South Africa stand on the brink of ultimate glory at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Having surpassed hot favourites England and Australia, Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas outfit will face off against Harmanpreet Kaur's resurgent India on Sunday, November 2 for the crown jewel moment in their cricketing history.
While South Africa avenged their ignominious 69 all out and 10-wicket league stage hammering against the 2017 champions in Guwahati, India produced a run-chase for the ages and turned the tables against the mighty titleholders in Navi Mumbai.
Iconic innings played by Proteas captain Wolvaardt and India’s middle-order star Jemimah Rodrigues laid the foundation for the two sensational results that hardly anyone predicted.
Wolvaardt's knock of 169 set up the South African victory after they posted a total of 319 and dismissed England for 194, with Marizanne Kapp taking 5 for 20.
For India, a timeless classic from Jemimah saw her blast an unbeaten 127 and help India hunt down a massive target of 339 against the world champions. The two famous results mean we are now in for a first-time World Cup winner, a moment that could potentially transform the landscape of women's cricket in either country.
IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Head To Head Record
South Africa have happy recent memories of playing against India, as they defeated the tournament co-hosts by 3 wickets in a thrilling encounter in Visakhapatnam during the league stage. But the Women in Blue have historically enjoyed the wood over the African side, winning 20 and losing 13 of their 34 One-Day International encounters.
India W vs South Africa W Head-To-Head Record In ODIs
Matches: 34
India: 20 wins
South Africa: 13 wins
No Result: 1
IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast
According to AccuWeather, the weather will be partly sunny and humid with a brief shower or two on Sunday. Expect the temperatures to float between 25 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius, with humidity close to 70% and a wind blowing above 15 km/hour.
IND-W vs SA-W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Predicted XIs
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Amanjot Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur.
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (C), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (WK), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba.