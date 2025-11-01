Women's World Cup 2025 Final: IND-W vs SA-W Head To Head Record, Navi Mumbai Weather News, Likely Playing XIs

India Women vs South Africa Women: After a magnificent showing in their respective semi-finals, India and South Africa stand on the brink of ultimate glory at the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. Having surpassed hot favourites England and Australia, Laura Wolvaardt's Proteas outfit will face off against Harmanpreet Kaur's resurgent India on Sunday, November 2 for the crown jewel moment in their cricketing history.

While South Africa avenged their ignominious 69 all out and 10-wicket league stage hammering against the 2017 champions in Guwahati, India produced a run-chase for the ages and turned the tables against the mighty titleholders in Navi Mumbai.

Iconic innings played by Proteas captain Wolvaardt and India’s middle-order star Jemimah Rodrigues laid the foundation for the two sensational results that hardly anyone predicted.

Wolvaardt's knock of 169 set up the South African victory after they posted a total of 319 and dismissed England for 194, with Marizanne Kapp taking 5 for 20.

For India, a timeless classic from Jemimah saw her blast an unbeaten 127 and help India hunt down a massive target of 339 against the world champions. The two famous results mean we are now in for a first-time World Cup winner, a moment that could potentially transform the landscape of women's cricket in either country.