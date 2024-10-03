Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Women In Blue Take On Kiwis In High-Stakes Opener
Oct. 4 marks an exciting day for the Indian Women's Cricket team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as the 'Women In Blue' face New Zealand in their much-awaited opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.
This match is a crucial fixture for both teams, as they seek to assert their dominance in Group A, which features powerhouse teams like Australia, Pakistan, and recent Asian Cup champions Sri Lanka.
India has won both their warm-up games—against the West Indies and South Africa.
India's Journey And Expectations
India, led by the experienced Harmanpreet Kaur, is hungry for their maiden T20 World Cup title.
With a solid squad featuring stars like Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma, India will be eager to start their campaign on a strong note. Having reached the final in the 2020 edition, the Indian team has the confidence and momentum, but to achieve the dream, they know they need to bring their A-game right from the start.
Kaur, who has been part of every edition of the T20 World Cup, will be a key player to watch, as she brings her invaluable experience to the forefront. India’s batting line-up is known for its firepower, but its the bowling attack, featuring the likes of Poonam Yadav and Deepti Sharma, who need to step up against a strong New Zealand side.
What’s At Stake
A win in this opening match could set the tone for the rest of the tournament, giving the winning team a much-needed boost in confidence. Both teams will be eyeing a top-two finish in Group A to advance to the semi-finals, making this match crucial for knockout spots.
India Schedule For Women's T20 World Cup 2024
The World Cup, which will witness 23 matches held over 18 days in the two host cities of Dubai and Sharjah.
After facing New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the UAE, Team India will take the mighty Australians in Sharjah on Oct. 13. Below is the schedule for the Indian team:
India Squad:
The Indian team for the Women's T20 World Cup will include Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (Vice Captain), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (Wicket Keeper), Yastika Bhatia (Wicket Keeper), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, and Sajana Sajeevan.