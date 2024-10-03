Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Women In Blue Take On Kiwis In High-Stakes Opener

Oct. 4 marks an exciting day for the Indian Women's Cricket team in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, as the 'Women In Blue' face New Zealand in their much-awaited opening match at the Dubai International Stadium.

This match is a crucial fixture for both teams, as they seek to assert their dominance in Group A, which features powerhouse teams like Australia, Pakistan, and recent Asian Cup champions Sri Lanka.

India has won both their warm-up games—against the West Indies and South Africa.