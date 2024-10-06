Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Do Or Die For India In High-Stakes Battle Against In-Form Pakistan

Despite India’s dominance in past encounters against Pakistan, they face immense pressure, especially given their current position in the standings. On the other hand, Pakistan will be dealing with pressure due to their unfavourable record against India in the T20 World Cup. Pakistan has won only two out of seven games against India in the tournament's history. Additionally, Pakistan’s batting lineup showed vulnerabilities in their match against Sri Lanka, with the middle-order collapsing before Fatima Sana led the recovery. Their batters will need to step up in this high-stakes match to ensure a competitive performance.