Business NewsSportsWomen's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Groups, Points Table And Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Groups, Points Table And Live Streaming Details

Notably, this is the first Women’s Kabaddi World Cup since 2012, when Patna hosted, and the Indian side clinched the trophy with a win over Iran.

18 Nov 2025, 11:40 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025
(Photo source: X/@ZafaronIndigo)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is being held from Nov. 17 to 24  in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It marks the tournament's debut outside Indian soil. This year’s competition brings together 11 countries, featuring reigning champions India, previous editions’ runners-up Iran.

This year’s tournament has seen a series of changes to its host city. Originally slated for Rajgir, Bihar, in June, the event was then planned for Hyderabad in August before finally selecting Dhaka as its venue. 

All the matches are being held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.

Notably, this is the first Women’s Kabaddi World Cup since 2012, when Patna hosted, and the Indian side clinched the trophy with a win over Iran.

The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 will see 11 teams competing for the championship. Apart from India and Iran, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Kenya, Nepal, Poland, Thailand, Uganda, and Zanzibar are part of the tournament. Argentina was initially set to join but has since withdrawn from the tournament. 

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Groups

Group A: India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda, Germany

Group B: Chinese Taipei, Iran, Poland, Kenya, Nepal, Zanzibar

The leading two teams from each group will move forward to the semi-finals, with the final set for Nov. 24.

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Full Schedule

All the timings given below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).

Nov. 17, Monday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 18, Tuesday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 19, Wednesday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 20, Thursday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 21, Friday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 22, Saturday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Nov. 23, Sunday: Semi-finals - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Nov. 24, Monday: Final - 4:30 p.m.

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Points Table

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Group A Points Table

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Group B Points Table

Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 on the T-Sports' YouTube channel and app. The event is not being broadcast on any TV channel in India.

ALSO READ

IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR, CSK To Engage In Bidding War In Mini-Auction With Big Purse In Hand
Opinion
IPL 2026 Retentions: KKR, CSK To Engage In Bidding War In Mini-Auction With Big Purse In Hand
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT