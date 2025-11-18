Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Full Schedule, Groups, Points Table And Live Streaming Details
Notably, this is the first Women’s Kabaddi World Cup since 2012, when Patna hosted, and the Indian side clinched the trophy with a win over Iran.
The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 is being held from Nov. 17 to 24 in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It marks the tournament's debut outside Indian soil. This year’s competition brings together 11 countries, featuring reigning champions India, previous editions’ runners-up Iran.
This year’s tournament has seen a series of changes to its host city. Originally slated for Rajgir, Bihar, in June, the event was then planned for Hyderabad in August before finally selecting Dhaka as its venue.
All the matches are being held at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur.
Notably, this is the first Women’s Kabaddi World Cup since 2012, when Patna hosted, and the Indian side clinched the trophy with a win over Iran.
The Women’s Kabaddi World Cup 2025 will see 11 teams competing for the championship. Apart from India and Iran, Bangladesh, Chinese Taipei, Germany, Kenya, Nepal, Poland, Thailand, Uganda, and Zanzibar are part of the tournament. Argentina was initially set to join but has since withdrawn from the tournament.
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Groups
Group A: India, Bangladesh, Thailand, Uganda, Germany
Group B: Chinese Taipei, Iran, Poland, Kenya, Nepal, Zanzibar
The leading two teams from each group will move forward to the semi-finals, with the final set for Nov. 24.
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Full Schedule
All the timings given below are in Indian Standard Time (IST).
Nov. 17, Monday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 18, Tuesday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 19, Wednesday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 20, Thursday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 21, Friday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 22, Saturday: Group Matches - 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Nov. 23, Sunday: Semi-finals - 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
Nov. 24, Monday: Final - 4:30 p.m.
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Points Table
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Group A Points Table
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Group B Points Table
Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025: Live Streaming
Fans in India can watch the Women's Kabaddi World Cup 2025 on the T-Sports' YouTube channel and app. The event is not being broadcast on any TV channel in India.