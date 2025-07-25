Women's Chess World Cup 2025: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Set For All-Indian Title Clash
Divya Deshmukh, half the age of veteran GM Koneru Humpy (38), will face the seasoned chess star in an all-India FIDE Women’s World Cup final.
Grandmaster Koneru Humpy secured a spot in the FIDE Women’s World Cup final on Thursday after defeating China’s Tingjie Lei in a semifinal tiebreaker. She will now face Divya Deshmukh in what promises to be a historic all-Indian final, scheduled for Saturday.
On Wednesday, 19-year-old Deshmukh defeated former women’s world champion Tan Zhongyi. She created history by becoming the first Indian player to reach the final of the FIDE Women’s World Cup.
With their victories, both Indian players have secured spots in next year’s Women’s Candidates Tournament.
Divya Deshmukh and Humpy Koneru will face off in an all-Indian Final at the FIDE Women's World Cup 2025!
Results - Semifinal:
ð®ð³ Divya Deshmukh 1.5-0.5 Tan Zhongyi ð¨ð³
Who Is Koneru Humpy?
Andhra Pradesh-born Humpy, 38, is known as the “undisputed queen” of Indian chess. Born in 1987, she started playing the sport at the young age of six. She was inspired by her father, a former state champion.
He soon became her coach and quit his job as a professor to mentor her full-time. By age 16, Humpy had broken GM Judit Polgar’s record to become the youngest female grandmaster at the time. Over the years, she’s built her reputation as a balanced player, known for both positional and tactical play.
She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri award, which she received in 2007. After becoming a mother, Humpy took a two-year break from chess to focus on her family. The grandmaster made her comeback in 2019 by winning the FIDE World Rapid Championship in 2019, which she won again in December 2024.
The only major titles missing from Humpy’s impressive career are the World Cup and the Women’s World Championship.
Who Is Divya Deshmukh?
Divya Deshmukh, 19, is a rising star in Indian chess. Born in 2005 in Nagpur, she holds the title of International Master (IM). In 2022, she became the Indian women’s chess champion. The following year, she won the Asian women’s chess championship in 2023.
At just 18 years old, she claimed the women's under-20 world championship in 2024. After that win, she said, “My initial goal is to become a Grandmaster as soon as possible.”
Deshmukh is known to display tactical strength and remain calm under pressure during matches.
â FIDE Womenâs World Cup R06 Game 2: Divya Deshmukh makes history by defeating former Womenâs World Champion to reach final— International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) July 24, 2025
