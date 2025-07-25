Women's Chess World Cup 2025: Divya Deshmukh, Koneru Humpy Set For All-Indian Title Clash

Andhra Pradesh-born Humpy, 38, is known as the “undisputed queen” of Indian chess. Born in 1987, she started playing the sport at the young age of six. She was inspired by her father, a former state champion.

He soon became her coach and quit his job as a professor to mentor her full-time. By age 16, Humpy had broken GM Judit Polgar’s record to become the youngest female grandmaster at the time. Over the years, she’s built her reputation as a balanced player, known for both positional and tactical play.

She is also a recipient of the Padma Shri award, which she received in 2007. After becoming a mother, Humpy took a two-year break from chess to focus on her family. The grandmaster made her comeback in 2019 by winning the FIDE World Rapid Championship in 2019, which she won again in December 2024.

The only major titles missing from Humpy’s impressive career are the World Cup and the Women’s World Championship.