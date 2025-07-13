Wimbledon 2025 Final: Jannik Sinner Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Clinch Title

Jannik Sinner on Friday defeated Carlos Alcaraz to clinch the Wimbledon 2025 title.

The victory for Sinner came as he humbled Alcaraz in three straight sets, after losing the first one. The final score stood as follows: 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

The 23-year-old had a dominating run throughout the tournament. He humbled Novak Djokovic with a score of 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals on Friday to punch his ticket to the finals.

Sinner has scripted history with this victory, as he becomes the first Italian tennis player in Wimbledon's 148-year history to win the men's singles title.

For Alcaraz, the loss ends his dream of winning a hat-trick of Wimbledon titles. The Spanish tennis icon had won the men's singles title in the last two tournaments.

Sinner and Alcaraz are ranked as World's No.1 and No.2, respectively, in men's singles division. The victory for Sinner comes after losing five times in a row against Alcaraz in head-to-head clashes. He has also become the first player to beat Alcaraz in a Grand Slam final.

The Wimbledon triumph is the fourth Grand Slam victory for Sinner. He had earlier won the Australian Open in 2024 and 2025, and the US Open in 2024.